Charlton Athletic 2-0 Fleetwood Town

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenager Mason Burstow added to his burgeoning goalscoring reputation as Charlton beat Fleetwood 2-0 at The Valley to record their first league victory since mid-December. The 18-year-old Addicks academy product nodded home in the 53rd minute after Albie Morgan's...

www.bbc.com

Ryan Inniss
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Albie Morgan
Person
Alex Cairns
Person
Elliot Lee
Person
Johnnie Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlton Athletic#Cod#Addicks Academy#League One#The Cod Army#Rotherham#Pa Media
