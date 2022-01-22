ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ipswich Town 2-1 Accrington Stanley

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoals from Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin gave Ipswich three vital League One points from a 2-1 victory against Accrington. The result kept Town's chances of securing a play-off place alive but dented the visitors' top-six ambitions as...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Dominic Thompson: Ipswich Town agree loan deal for Brentford defender

Ipswich Town have signed full-back Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old came through Arsenal's youth set-up before moving to west London in the summer of 2019. He has made 17 first-team appearances for Brentford, including two in the Premier League this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Coventry fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Stoke player before match

A Coventry City supporter has been arrested for directing racist abuse towards a Stoke City player before Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship match.The alleged incident happened during the pre-match warm-up at the Sky Blues’ Coventry Building Society Arena and was reported by a member of Stoke’s coaching staff.The individual was identified on CCTV and subsequently arrested by West Midlands Police while also having his season ticket cancelled and being handed a ban.A statement on Coventry’s website read: “Coventry City was made aware of a report of racist abuse directed at a Stoke City player during the warm-up on Tuesday evening.“Follow...
SOCIETY
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: 97th victim to be added to memorial

Liverpool football club is to update Anfield's Hillsborough memorial with the name of the 97th victim of the disaster who died last year. Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield but survived until his death in July at the age of 55.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: Andrew Devine's name engraved on memorial

The name of the 97th Hillsborough disaster victim, who died last year, has been added to Anfield's memorial. Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield, but survived until his death in July 2021. A coroner later ruled he was the 97th...
PUBLIC SAFETY

