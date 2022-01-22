The opportunity to serve is there for all

Newport welcomed its new fire chief on Jan. 21, hosting a swearing-in ceremony for Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly IV on the steps of City Hall. Donnelly, a native Newporter, is a 23-year veteran of the Newport Fire Department. He replaces Fire Chief Brian Dugan, who retired last month after leading the City’s Fire Department for the past five years. Friends, supporters, colleagues of the Newport Fire and Police Departments, city officials, city employees, and others gathered to join Donnelly at the ceremony, where the new fire chief took an oath of office before greeting the crowd. Pictured here, family friend Beckett Melville, 7, poses with Donnelly.
