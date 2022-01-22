The opportunity to serve is there for all

As a former GVR Board member who voted to hire Scott Somers, I applaud his recent actions as reported in the Green Valley News. In his first year he has shown himself to be the able manager of our sizable recreation business. When interviewed he addressed the potential challenges of dealing with a contentious board by suggesting broad input from all stakeholders. He was also led to believe that he would be operating under a policy governance methodology which would allow him significant discretion in implementing Board-defined goals and objectives.

