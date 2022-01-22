ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

The opportunity to serve is there for all

By Ted Boyett
Green Valley News and Sun
 6 days ago

This letter is in response to Kathi Bachelor’s letter which was published Jan. 19, and to a previous email she sent to me (“GVR service,” Page A6). It is not from GVR Inc. or its Board. Below is a recap of my response to Kathi’s original...

www.gvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

GOP state proposal would allow lawmakers to reject election results

As a rule, it's best not to get too excited about random proposals floated in state legislatures. Every year, individual state lawmakers introduce all kinds of strange ideas, the vast majority of which stand no chance of becoming law. It's best to focus attention on policies that will actually affect people, not outlandish longshots.
ARIZONA STATE
Green Valley News and Sun

We need progress

Who puts the fun in dysfunctional? GVR Board President Mike Zelenak and Vice President Nina Campfield, charter members of the so-called Friends of GVR. Instead of following the requirement for GVR Boards to govern using Carver’s policy governance, they micromanage the organization, paying GVR’s attorney thousands to rewrite the Corporate Policy Manual.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Green Valley News and Sun

Campfield decision

Actions speak louder than words. It is expected the GVR Board is going to have an Executive Session on Wednesday (Jan. 26) to discuss what discipline, if any, they will impose onto Director Nina Campfield. After a third-party investigation had the opinion that Campfield did violate the CPM Code of Conduct, the board is left to decide what to do. There are several possibilities: written admonishment, removal from office, public censure, request for her resignation, or election to recall the director.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
alachuachronicle.com

Rep. Kat Cammack advocates for improving economic opportunity to benefit all Americans

Press release from House Select Committee on the Economy Republicans. Yesterday, the House Select Committee on the Economy held a hearing titled “Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy: How Improving Economic Opportunity Benefits Us All.” Families and workers, regardless of race, are being crushed by failed economic policies after one year of one-party rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gvr Inc#Board
Green Valley News and Sun

We want to hear

I watched the GVR Board’s work session on Jan. 19 concerning the changes to the CPM — and the attempt to take away some of the responsibilities of the CEO. When questioned, Director Nina Campfield stated that those changes were due to the attorney’s opinion. When questioned by the other directors, she answered by suggesting an Executive Session (closed meeting) with the attorney present be scheduled.
BUSINESS
newportthisweek.com

Sworn to Serve

Newport welcomed its new fire chief on Jan. 21, hosting a swearing-in ceremony for Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly IV on the steps of City Hall. Donnelly, a native Newporter, is a 23-year veteran of the Newport Fire Department. He replaces Fire Chief Brian Dugan, who retired last month after leading the City’s Fire Department for the past five years. Friends, supporters, colleagues of the Newport Fire and Police Departments, city officials, city employees, and others gathered to join Donnelly at the ceremony, where the new fire chief took an oath of office before greeting the crowd. Pictured here, family friend Beckett Melville, 7, poses with Donnelly.
NEWPORT, RI
Green Valley News and Sun

Code of Conduct complaints against GVR directors fall flat

The GVR Board voted behind closed doors Wednesday not to sustain a complaint against its vice president lodged by a member who said she was mistreated at a meeting Jan. 6. An attorney who investigated the complaint against Nina Campfield had called it valid and said her behavior was discourteous and unprofessional.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Green Valley News and Sun

Don’t change it

I was appalled after reading the proposed changes to the GVR Corporate Policy Manual for the CEO position. The Board Affairs Committee is certainly moving forward with another cringe-worthy maneuver. I only have two hypotheses for this insulting proposed blunder. The first is that BAC/Board wishes to make the CEO...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Green Valley News and Sun

Needless changes

I continue to shake my head in disbelief over the changes that the Board Affairs Committee is proposing to the Corporate Policy Manual as it pertains to the duties of the Chief Executive Officer. I don’t know how Director Nina Campfield has defended these proposed changes, but I encourage each...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Green Valley News and Sun

Don’t hinder Somers

As a former GVR Board member who voted to hire Scott Somers, I applaud his recent actions as reported in the Green Valley News. In his first year he has shown himself to be the able manager of our sizable recreation business. When interviewed he addressed the potential challenges of dealing with a contentious board by suggesting broad input from all stakeholders. He was also led to believe that he would be operating under a policy governance methodology which would allow him significant discretion in implementing Board-defined goals and objectives.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Green Valley News and Sun

Backing Somers

Kudos to our GVR CEO, who’s been on the job a little more than a year. He walked into a hornet’s nest and he’s still battling them — we hope he’s successful!. He was hired, some say in secret, by a portion of the board and it appears now the same faction is battling him.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Green Valley News and Sun

Possible changes ahead for in-person voting in Pima County

Pima County is looking to modernize its in-person voting process ahead of the 2022 election cycle, but some proposed changes are facing pushback. On Feb. 15, the Pima County Recorder’s Office and the Elections Department will make their case in front of the Board of Supervisors for bringing electronic poll books and a vote center model to Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Accountant

DESCRIPTION: Performs technical and administrative accounting work in maintaining the fiscal records and accounting for the City. Prepares periodic reports and assists in the preparation of the annual and other State and Federal reports. Makes journal entries to balance and close monthly books in the general ledger, revenue and expense accounts; reconciles general ledger and subsidiary utility accounts. Reconciles bank statements. Assists in the preparation of the various year end reports.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
mountaintimes.info

Golden opportunity

Last Tuesday, Jan. 18, Governor Phil Scott began the week with his annual budget address to the Legislature. In that speech, he called on lawmakers to work with his administration to pass a budget that was transformational by strategically using the federal funds from last year’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy