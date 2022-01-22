ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What must the Patriots change in 2022? A 5-step to-do list for Bill Belichick

By Brent Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
With the 2021 NFL season raging on for three more weeks, the New England Patriots are unfortunately not included in the party, as all eyes and planning in Foxboro are now toward the 2022 offseason.

While many may view the Patriots’ season as a disappointment due to the thunderous thud that was their AFC wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills, the campaign was actually an adequate step forward, if not, a minor success.

The team seemingly found their quarterback to build around in Mac Jones, possibly selected a few more potential cornerstones in the draft (Christian Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson), and hit on a couple free agents (Matthew Judon, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry) as part of their lavish spending spree last year.

Now, the team must look to build on last offseason by adding a few more pieces, and tinkering with their roster to move one step further in the team’s fairly swift rebuilding process.

Depending on the maturation of Jones and the team’s ability to continue building, this spring very well could be the final set of steps in returning the team toward the top of the staircase with the list of Super Bowl contenders.

But as of now, the team is projected to have anywhere from roughly $3 million to $17 million in cap space, according to Miguel Benzan/Pats Cap, Over The Cap. and Spotrac. So in assessing our offseason “to-do” list for this team, we made sure to be conscious of that.

1

Figure out J.C. Jackson conundrum, other tough decisions

Before the Patriots can formulate a concrete plan for free agency, they’ll need to make a decision on some of the team’s key free agents.

New England will have to get creative in clearing cap room to either franchise tag or extend J.C. Jackson. But simply letting Jackson go would create a dire need for multiple starter-worthy cornerbacks.

Elsewhere, key veterans and long-time leaders such as Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Dont’a Hightower, James White and Brandon Bolden are all free agents.

Many of them could retire, and if not, they will be tough to re-sign. McCourty and White, in particular, would be sorely missed, and each most likely has at least one more season of solid play left.

Some of the more curious cases are that of Trent Brown, Ted Karras and Shaq Mason. How will the team go about building its starting offensive line for next season?

Isaiah Wynn was a little spottier than predicted at left tackle, while Shaq Mason earned the best season-long PFF grade of anyone on the team in 2021, but if cut, could possibly clear up around $10 million in cap space.

One or more of Brown, Karras and Mason will likely not be on the team next season, which means Michael Onwenu will most likely be a starting guard or tackle for New England in 2022.

2

Finding a high-volume WR1 for Mac Jones

Look around the league and you’ll find most great quarterbacks on good teams are paired with a top-end wide receiver.

Even teams that use more of a throwback offensive approach akin to the Patriots, like the Tennessee Titans, are equipped with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones at wide receiver.

Adding a star-worthy pass catcher does not guarantee success, but it certainly can jumpstart it for a young quarterback.

Because of the Patriots’ current cap situation, the possibility of the team adding a player such as Allen Robinson or Chris Godwin in free agency seems highly unlikely.

The Patriots will likely have to draft their high-volume wide receiver in the first couple rounds of the draft, or opt to trade for someone like the Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley, whose fifth-year option (worth roughly $11 million) for next season is more than a bargain for a receiver of his caliber.

Ridley reportedly could be moved for a conditional second-round pick, according to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler.

Ridley (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is an Alabama/Nick Saban-product who would fit in perfectly as a moveable X-receiver/Z-receiver/slot chess piece in a Patriots-style offense.

It’s worth noting that ‘WR1’ is a production-based term. WR1 can be an X-receiver on the outside, a shifty Z-receiver, or even a high-volume slot (‘Big’ or small/shifty).

3

Find improvements for offense's 'archetypes' + plan to put more on Mac Jones' plate

The Patriots have long had different roles, or archetypes, in which they’d add and groom certain individuals for certain roles within the offense.

Here are a few examples:

Slot receiver (Wes Welker, Danny Amendola)

Z-receiver/slot hybrid (Troy Brown, Julian Edelman)

Power running back (Antowain Smith, Corey Dillon, LeGarrette Blount)

Pass-catching/third-down back (Kevin Faulk, Shane Vereen, James White)

Scat-back (Danny Woodhead, Dion Lewis)

Blocking fullback (Marc Edwards, Heath Evans, James Develin)

As of now, New England has seemingly attempted to slot in Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers in both the slot and Z-receiver roles, interchangeably. There is a future in which Bourne, who had a solid season, is still a major cog of the offense, but the team could probably find an upgrade for Meyers, who is a restricted free agent. New England would be wise to find a way to retain Meyers, as he still should have a role in this offense, but the team is in need of a better high-volume option in the slot, such as a Hunter Renfow-type, who can thrive underneath in more of a get-open-quick capacity, and in phone-booth spaces. The team needs more speed, quickness and overall ability from the slot position going forward.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are a nice combination at running back, and Stevenson could even be a hybrid power/scat back in the future, but the team badly missed James White in the pass-catching back role, despite Brandon Bolden’s heroic effort.

They’ll need to either re-sign White or draft and groom his replacement, or both, but Jones needs a more capable player in that role.

At fullback, Jakob Johnson is a free agent, and it’s worth thinking about whether or not Bill Belichick would like to have a more dynamic option there, or even try out Jonnu Smith?

If the Patriots are to stick with the 2001-2006/2018 iteration of their offense, they can win that way, but they need more talent at wide receiver, and they’ll need to at least return to their ‘chameleon’ ways and add more spread concepts to the mix. When Tom Brady ran this type of offense, the team switched back and forth in between bulky, under-center formations and shotgun-spread looks.

New England needs to put more on Mac Jones’ plate in 2022.

4

Add speed to LB group

Despite finding success on defense during the seven game-winning streak in their more “beefy” 3-4 and Big Nickel 2-4-5 defensive looks, the Patriots struggled to defend better teams down the stretch such as the Colts, Dolphins and Bills (twice).

Each of those opponents featured a different style of offense with different strengths, whether it was Indianapolis’ league-best running game with Jonathan Taylor and stud cast of O-lineman, Miami’s RPO/inside-zone attack, or Buffalo’s Air Raid/Josh Allen improvisation masterclass.

New England failed to even slow down any of these attacks, and it’s clear they need to add some speed at the second level.

There is still room for a ‘thumper’ inside linebacker in the offense, but having more than one on the field at the same time might not be feasible anymore, unless the Patriots can return to creating the league’s best man-coverage secondary.

As it stands, Dont’a Hightower is a free agent who may retire, and Ja’Whaun Bentley is a free agent that may leave for a bigger deal.

The Patriots extended both Harvey Langi and Raekwon McMillan through next year, even after the latter tore his ACL in training camp. But McMillan fits more as a traditional 3-4 inside linebacker.

The team reportedly is very high on fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone, who should be good to go for next season. McGrone — 6-foot-1, 236 pounds — is a speedy, rangy linebacker who would represent more of a new-school type of player.

Even with him in the fold for 2022, it’s worth wondering if New England should target a linebacker such as Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in the draft, whether he falls to pick No. 21, or if the Patriots need to trade up a few spots to snag him.

5

Finding additional man-coverage CBs

With or without J.C. Jackson in the fold, the Patriots still need to add at least one capable man-coverage perimeter cornerback, so they can return to using more single-high looks (Cover-1/robber, Cover 3) in 2022.

Although adding speed at the linebacker position would help them improve in looks such as Cover-2 and other zone coverage schemes that the team leaned into this season, the Patriots are simply better off when they can play more man coverage, which is what Bill Belichick wants to do.

With McCourty possibly retiring, the Patriots could tinker with their lineup in the offseason by having Jalen Mills playing more of a deep safety role, with Myles Bryant (who struggled as a man-coverage slot defender, but has proven effective as a versatile zone defender/spy defender at times) as his backup.

Easier said than done, but Mills showed his versatility while playing safety in his final year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This would open up a spot at CB2 opposite Jackson (if he is retained), where the Patriots can look to add another pure man-up defender on the outside. And with Jonathan Jones returning in the slot, the team would be more equipped to return to their roots on defense.

