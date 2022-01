As part of the American Rescue Plan, stimulus checks were given to people in the United States in 2021. They can get the money back when they file their taxes in 2022. The people who were eligible but didn’t get the money can get it back then. At the end of March 2021, President Biden launched the American Rescue Plan with a value of $1.9 trillion. The people who qualified got $1,400.

