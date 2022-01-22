ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Foo Fighters’ New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song

By Martin Kielty
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foo Fighters have released a new track, “Fraggle Rock Rock,” which is the theme song for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a reboot of the Jim Henson series that originally ran from 1983 to 1987. The fun track, was first heard on Apple TV+ when the...

q1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
INTERNET
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Hilarious and profound, the new 'Fraggle Rock' is a thing of beauty

After more than three decades, Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" received a full-series revival Friday on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original's themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," a modestly produced series of shorts from Year One of the pandemic, modeled on Zoom calls and remote musical collaborations and clearly meant to impart to younger viewers a sense that even if things were no longer normal, they could still be good. As with all things Fraggle, some of it may have rubbed off on their parents as well.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Dave Grohl
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Progress

New this week: Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and 'Fraggle Rock'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week — especially on Friday. MoviesIranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi latest masterpiece, “A Hero,” comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle...
CELEBRITIES
wmmr.com

Foo Fighters, Black Crowes Headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest

Foo Fighters and The Black Crowes are among the headliners of the 2022 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Taking place April 29-May 8, other headliners include The Who, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, Willie Nelson and Erykah Badu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraggle Rock#Rock On#Theme Song#Boober Mokey#Doozers#British
imore.com

Sing along to the 'Fraggle Rock' theme tune with the show's cast and crew

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the show for real. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and there's a new YouTube video out in which the cast and crew sing along to the famous theme song.
TV & VIDEOS
wirx.com

Foo Fighters break new '﻿Billboard'﻿ chart record

Foo Fighters have broken a new Billboard chart record. The band’s song “Love Dies Young,” the current single off their new album Medicine at Midnight, has reached number nine on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving Dave Grohl and company a total of 29 top-10 hits on the ranking. That breaks a tie with Tom Petty, who hit the 41-year-old chart’s top 10 28 times as a solo artist and with the Heartbreakers, making the Foos the sole leader in Mainstream Rock Airplay top-10s.
MUSIC
Primetimer

The New Fraggle Rock Is Slick But Still Fun

I experienced something you never really want to experience as a reviewer while watching the opening moments of Apple TV+'s new children's series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: I felt the cranky pang of age and thought, "This was better 40 years ago." I'm fighting against that instinct with all of my might as I set out to review the new Fraggle Rock, but it's important to acknowledge it upfront. It's also something that a lot of people — parents with young kids, in particular — will probably confront if they fire up Back to the Rock on their Apple devices. Reboot Culture has made it unavoidable for us to be confronted with the artifacts of our past getting yanked into the present, mucking up our perceptions of quality with our devotion to the reasons we loved these shows in their original incarnation. This is perhaps never more palpable than when you're talking about a kids' show that you're now watching as an adult.
TV SERIES
Q 105.7

Hear Bryan Adams’ Punchy New Song ‘Never Gonna Rain’

Bryan Adams previewed his upcoming album with a stripped-down new single, “Never Gonna Rain.”. “They say time is a healer / Time will take your pain away,” he sings on the track, powered by booming bass guitar and a punchy melody that recalls his 1983 hit “Cuts Like a Knife." “They say love is a teacher, teach you to get on your knees and pray / I got nothing but time, time on my hands / I got nothing but love for someone who understands.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Music: Foo Fighters Share New Song, We Were Young Festival, Pearl Jam +More

The Foo Fighters are going into the world of the Muppets! They have released a new bombastic Fraggle Rock song called "Fraggle Rock Rock." The new song is on the "Fraggle Rock: Back to Rock" album. This is the soundtrack of the reboot of "The Muppets," Jim Henson's 1980s kid series that was about the puppets. The new show is set to air on Friday.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

13 Upstate Entertainers Who Struck GOLD on the Billboard Charts

Upstate has seen many entertainers come from our region. Poets, singers, actors, comics, and show-people of all stripes. Here is an interesting list of 13 entertainers who found great success on the Billboard music charts over the years. And what a wide range of genres: pop, jazz, funk, folk, country,...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

A Look Back at Meat Loaf’s Last Live Performance

At Meat Loaf's last live performance before his death in January 2022, the Bat Out of Hell singer recalled how he landed his first performing role. Appearing on the talk show Huckabee in September 2021, Meat Loaf told the story of how he showed up with a friend at Los Angeles' Aquarius Theatre in 1969 to apply for a job parking cars. But he was brought inside the venue to audition for the theater's upcoming production of Hair. The director asked what music the young singer brought to perform. "Nothing," Meat Loaf replied. "I came to get a job in the parking lot."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
MUSIC
Variety

Madonna Teases Stadium Tour With Britney Spears: ‘We Could Reenact the Kiss!’

Madonna teased the idea of a stadium tour with Britney Spears on Instagram Live Wednesday. When asked if she will ever do a world tour again, Madonna responded, “Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?” “Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could like, reenact the original [kiss],” Madonna continued, referencing her and Britney’s famous smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Spears hasn’t performed live since wrapping up her “Britney: Live in Concert” tour in October 2018, but now that the singer has been released from her conservatorship...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

LISTEN: to Kid Rock's 'We the People' song

Kid Rock said that the song is about "all the craziness going on in our world in the last few years" as well as the "politics and polarization and social justice." "You know, constantly for just being a Trump fan attacked in the media day in day out," he added. "I don't mind taking a punch, but I hit back motherf***er and I hit hard."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy