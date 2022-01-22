Slain cop joined the NYPD to improve community relations stemming from stop and frisk, letter reveals
The 22-year-old NYPD officer who was killed in the line of duty during a police response to a domestic call at a home in Harlem Friday night said his first-hand experience with the controversial policy of stop and frisk and the department’s effort to bolster community relations ultimately propelled him to...
The father of slain Harlem cop Jason Rivera is a “broken” man — still unable to comprehend his son is dead, a friend told The Post on Tuesday. “He told me, ‘Oh my God, they killed my son,’ ” said Inwood neighbor Jose Pichardo, 53, of his conversation with Rivera’s dad Monday — as arrangements were being finalized for the hero officer’s wake and funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral at the end of the week.
Hundreds of police officers lined Manhattan streets, as an NYPD helicopter flew overhead, to escort the body of Officer Jason Rivera from the hospital to a funeral home Sunday. Rivera, 22, who was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem Friday, got a hero’s escort to the Riverdale Funeral Home. Video posted to the NYPD Special Operations Twitter page shows the view ...
Hundreds of New York’s Finest lined the streets of the Big Apple Wednesday to pay tribute to slain NYPD cop Wilbert Mora, as his body was moved to an Upper Manhattan funeral home in a solemn “dignified transfer” ceremony. Mora, 27, arrived at the Riverdale Funeral Home...
Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday ordered flags lowered at all city buildings to honor slain NYPD rookie Jason Rivera. Rivera, 22, was killed Friday in an ambush in a Harlem apartment, where he was responding to a domestic incident. He joined the force in 2020, hoping to improve the department’s connections with the community.
A startling string of violence has shaken New York City. NYPD officers have been shot in several incidents in recent weeks. Officer Jason Rivera was killed and one officer was still fighting for his life on Monday.
Slain NYPD officer joined force to improve police-community tensions. Jason Rivera, 22, was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire on him in a Harlem apartment on Friday evening. Rivera and his partners arrived in response to a domestic violence call. Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically wounded. A third officer critically injured the 47-year-old suspect. Police said the suspect’s gun had been reported stolen in Baltimore in 2017 and that it had a high-capacity magazine attached to it. The officers were the third and fourth shot in the line of duty in the last week, police said. Yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams said that he planned to make good on a campaign pledge and bring back a version of an anti-gun plainclothes police unit that was disbanded in 2020 amid criticism of its treatment of nonwhite residents. “Why I Became A Police Officer”: Rivera, who grew up in an immigrant family in Manhattan, wrote to his commanding officer in late 2020 that he became a cop because, among other things, he wanted to change the relationship between the police and communities like his. “My perspective on police and the way they police really bothered me,” he wrote about his views as a young man, noting that he once saw his brother being stopped and frisked. But Rivera also saw police working to improve community relationships, and he aspired to be that kind of officer. “I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would go in this chaotic city,” he wrote. Related from The Trace: Domestic dispute calls are often the most dangerous for responding officers.
A Queens lawmaker is hosting a candle-light vigil in Ozone Park Sunday for the two young police officers who were killed in Manhattan last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. Council Member Joann Ariola is hosting the vigil at 5:30 p.m. at Police Officer Nicholas Demutiis Park, located on...
NEW YORK (77WABC) – The NYPD cop, Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed Friday night in Harlem during an ambush by a career criminal, was an inspiration to all who knew him. The rookie cop knew from a young age that he wanted to become a cop, simply because he wanted to make the city a better place.
NEW YORK (AP) — Praised as a hero who wanted to help the New York Police Department evolve, slain Officer Jason Rivera drew tributes and vows that the force will “never give up” at a funeral Friday for the rookie who was gunned down with his partner last week.
NEW YORK (PIX11) New York City officials and local law enforcement were unhappy Friday that a teenage rapper from the Bronx was released from custody Thursday on bond after allegedly shooting an NYPD police officer earlier in the month. “He has not been charged with attempted murder of a police officer. And for a gun […]
A pint-sized aspiring cop paid tribute Sunday to slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera – saying he wanted to be a “hero” just like the tragic rookie officer. Ivis Alvarez, 7, donned his police officer Halloween costume at the memorial for Rivera outside Harlem’s 32nd Precinct — two days after the 22-year-old rookie was killed in the line of duty during a domestic call Friday, News 12 reporter Mary-Lyn Buckley tweeted Sunday.
Slain New York Police Department Officer Jason Rivera said in a 2020 letter obtained The New York Post that police "bothered" him growing up in an immigrant family, but he wanted to help bring positive change by becoming an officer himself. Rivera, 22, was fatally shot Friday evening in Harlem...
The grieving widow of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera revealed Monday the two were high school sweethearts who’d been in love since they were kids. The heartbroken wife, who called Rivera her “beautiful angel” in a Sunday Instagram post, posted two letters the couple wrote to each other while in high school and photos of them attending prom together.
Thousands gathered outside a church in New York City on Friday to pay their respects to an officer killed in the line of duty last week. The funeral services for Officer Jason Rivera were held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. Rivera and his colleague Officer Wilbert Mora were fatally...
The widow of rookie NYPD cop Jason Rivera commended her husband’s bravery in a eulogy at his funeral Friday, though she spared few words for the new Manhattan district attorney. “This system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new D.A.,” Dominique Rivera said to the sea of blue at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. “I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.” There was a loud round of applause following her comment. Rivera also recounted her final moments with her 22-year-old husband, revealing the two had an argument earlier in the day. “You know it’s hard being a cop’s wife sometimes,” she said. Her husband offered to drive her home after the argument, but she said she opted for an Uber. “You asked me if you are sure that you don’t want me to take you home. It might be the last ride I give you,” she said. “I said ‘no’ and that was probably the biggest mistake I ever made.”
