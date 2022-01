“This has been a huge disappointment. I’ve tried 20 times minimum to swap ADA for Sundae and nothing has gone through,” says a disgruntled SundaeSwap user. According to both Cardano Blockchain Insight and pool.pm, the Cardano (ADA) network has maintained record capacity for nearly two weeks due to the launch of decentralized exchange, or DEX, SundaeSwap, the first of its kind to go live on Cardano. At the same time, the total value locked for the ADA blockchain reached a record of approximately $80 million, despite the recent fall in the token’s price from the ongoing down market.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO