El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, said on Twitter that the nation had purchased 410 bitcoin for $15 million. El Salvador became the first country in the world to recognise bitcoin as legal cash tender in September, installing bitcoin ATMs and mandating companies to accept it. Later, Bukele promised to develop a tax-free Bitcoin City on the Salvadoran coast, expedite citizenship for specific blockchain investors, and went even as far as to say set up geothermal bitcoin mining facilities, which may turn the Central American country into a worldwide crypto mining hotspot. “It’s game over for FIAT,” Bukele, who styles himself as “CEO of El Salvador” in his Twitter account bio, stated that adopting bitcoin as legal currency would improve El Salvador’s economy.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO