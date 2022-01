Parents will most likely not be able to keep their kids off the online world so the next best thing would be to teach them internet safety. Of course, it’s not something that would really get their interest so you would have to sort of gamify the lessons. Meta is launching Pledge Planet on Messenger Kids, an interactive in-app activity that will teach young users how to navigate and make safe decisions when they’re online. The main lessons are the four tenets of the Messenger Kids Pledge and the first episode, Be Kind, is now available on the platform.

