ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bladder cancer and human papillomavirus association: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Infect Agent Cancer. 2022 Jan 21;17(1):3. doi: 10.1186/s13027-022-00415-5. BACKGROUND: The possible association of human papillomavirus (HPV) and bladder cancer has been controversial. Older findings suggest a significant association between the virus and bladder cancer. The aim of this study was to evaluate the data from the...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tctmd.com

DOACs Should Be Standard to Prevent VTE Recurrence in Cancer: Meta-analysis

Cancer patients are 40% less likely to experience recurrent acute venous thromboembolism (VTE) when treated with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) rather than low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH), according to a unique systematic review and meta-analysis. The researchers, led by Irbaz Bin Riaz, MD (Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN), say DOACs should be considered...
ROCHESTER, MN
docwirenews.com

Socio-Economic Inequalities in Lung Cancer Outcomes: An Overview of Systematic Reviews

Cancers (Basel). 2022 Jan 13;14(2):398. doi: 10.3390/cancers14020398. In the past decade, evidence has accumulated about socio-economic inequalities in very diverse lung cancer outcomes. To better understand the global effects of socio-economic factors in lung cancer, we conducted an overview of systematic reviews. Four databases were searched for systematic reviews reporting on the relationship between measures of socio-economic status (SES) (individual or area-based) and diverse lung cancer outcomes, including epidemiological indicators and diagnosis- and treatment-related variables. AMSTAR-2 was used to assess the quality of the selected systematic reviews. Eight systematic reviews based on 220 original studies and 8 different indicators were identified. Compared to people with a high SES, people with a lower SES appear to be more likely to develop and die from lung cancer. People with lower SES also have lower cancer survival, most likely due to the lower likelihood of receiving both traditional and next-generation treatments, higher rates of comorbidities, and the higher likelihood of being admitted as emergency. People with a lower SES are generally not diagnosed at later stages, but this may change after broader implementation of lung cancer screening, as early evidence suggests that there may be socio-economic inequalities in its use.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of Melatonin in the Treatment of Patients With COVID-19: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials

J Med Virol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27595. Online ahead of print. This study investigated the effect of melatonin on clinical outcomes in patients with COVID-19. We searched PubMed, the Web of Science, the Cochrane Library, Ovid MEDLINE, and Clinicaltrials.gov for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) published before September 11, 2021. Only RCTs that compared the clinical efficacy of melatonin with a placebo in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 was included. The primary outcome measure was the clinical recovery rate. We included 3 RCTs in this meta-analysis. Melatonin 3 mg thrice daily was administered in one RCT, and 3 or 6 mg daily before bedtime in other two trials. Treatment duration was 14 days in two RCTs and 7 days in one trial. The clinical recovery rates were 94.2% (81/86) and 82.4% (70/85) in the melatonin and control groups, respectively. Overall, patients receiving melatonin had a higher clinical recovery rate than did the controls (odds ratio [OR], 3.67; 95% CI, 1.21-11.12; I2 = 0%, P = .02). The risk of intensive care unit admission was numerically lower in the melatonin group than in the control group (8.3% [6/72] vs 17.6% [12/68], OR, 0.45; 95% CI, 0.16-1.25; I2 = 0%, P = .13), and the risk of mortality was numerically lower in the melatonin group than in the control group (1.4% [1/72] vs 4.4% [3/68], OR, 0.32; 95% CI, 0.03-3.18; I2 = 0%, P = .33). In conclusion, melatonin may help improve the clinical outcomes of patients with COVID-19. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Treatment Outcomes of High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (HR-NMIBC) in Real-World Evidence (RWE) Studies: Systematic Literature Review (SLR)

Clinicoecon Outcomes Res. 2022 Jan 10;14:35-48. doi: 10.2147/CEOR.S341896. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: To date, there has been limited synthesis of RWE studies in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC). The objective of this research was to conduct a systematic review of published real-world evidence to better understand the real-world burden and treatment patterns in HR-NMIBC.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Meta Analysis#Human Papillomavirus#Pmid
Nature.com

Survival benefit with adjuvant chemotherapy in stage III microsatellite-high/deficient mismatch repair colon cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Clinical observations have demonstrated that microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) and/or deficient MMR (dMMR) status are associated with favorable prognosis and no benefit from 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU)-based adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with resected stage II colorectal cancer (CRC). This study represents a systematic review and meta-analysis exploring the predictive role of MSI-H status in stage III CRC undergoing or not adjuvant chemotherapy. Published articles that evaluated the role of adjuvant chemotherapy in resected stage III CRC from inception to September 2020 were identified by searching the PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane Library databases. The random-effects model was conducted to estimate the pooled effect size of OS and DFS. The primary outcome of interest was OS. 21,590 patients with MSI-H/dMMR stage III CRC, from n"‰="‰17 retrospective studies, were analyzed. Overall, OS was improved with any adjuvant chemotherapy vs. any control arm (single-agent 5-FU or surgery alone): HR 0.42, 95% CI 0.26"“0.66; P"‰<"‰0.01. Conversely, DFS was not significantly improved (HR 0.7, 95% CI 0.45"“1.09; P"‰="‰0.11). In patients with stage III MSI-H/dMMR CRC, adjuvant chemotherapy is associated with a significant OS improvement. Thus, MSI-H/dMMR status does represent a predictive factor for postoperative chemotherapy benefit in stage III CRC beyond its prognostic role.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Sociodemographic Disparities in Access to Chemotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 24:S1558-7673(21)00248-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.017. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We sought to evaluate sociodemographic disparities in access to neoadjuvant (NAC) and adjuvant (AC) chemotherapy in the United States and their effect on survival. METHODS: The National Cancer Database was used to identify all patients from 2004...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Frequency of Adverse Events in the Placebo Arms of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

JAMA Netw Open. 2022 Jan 4;5(1):e2143955. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.43955. IMPORTANCE: Adverse events (AEs) after placebo treatment are common in randomized clinical drug trials. Systematic evidence regarding these nocebo responses in vaccine trials is important for COVID-19 vaccination worldwide especially because concern about AEs is reported to be a reason for vaccination hesitancy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Modified 5-Item Frailty Index Score as Prognostic Marker After Radical Cystectomy in Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00250-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.016. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: A modified 5-item frailty index was recently developed as a predictor of patient comorbidity-based mortality and morbidity. We evaluate the association between preoperative modified 5-item frailty index score and prognosis after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer. PATIENTS...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Association of genetic ancestry and molecular signatures with cancer survival disparities: a pan-cancer analysis

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 21:canres.CAN-21-2105-A.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2105. Online ahead of print. While overall cancer mortality has steadily decreased in recent decades, cancer health disparities among racial and ethnic population groups persist. Here we studied the relationship between cancer survival disparities (CSD), genetic ancestry (GA), and tumor molecular signatures across 33 cancers in a cohort of 9,818 patients. GA correlated with race and ethnicity but showed observable differences in effects on CSD, with significant associations identified in four cancer types: breast invasive carcinoma (BRCA), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSC), kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC), and skin cutaneous carcinoma (SKCM). Differential gene expression and methylation between ancestry groups associated cancer-related genes with CSD, of which seven protein-coding genes (PAQR6, LIME1, SAP25, MXD3, CCER2, RFLNA, and CTSW) significantly interacted with GA and exacerbated observed survival disparities. These findings indicated that regulatory changes mediated by epigenetic mechanisms have a greater contribution to CSD than population-specific mutations. Overall, we uncovered various molecular mechanisms through which GA might impact CSD, revealing potential population-specific therapeutic targets for groups disproportionately burdened by cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

High expression of tight junction protein 1 as a predictive biomarker for bladder cancer grade and staging

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 27;12(1):1496. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-05631-y. Tight junction proteins 1-3 (TJP1-3) are components of tight junctions that can link transmembrane proteins to the actin cytoskeleton, and their incidence directly correlates to metastasis. However, the role of the TJP family in bladder cancer has not been adequately evaluated. In this study, we evaluated the genetic changes, mRNA and protein expressions of the target genes of the TJP family in bladder cancer patients using online database and immunohistochemistry, respectively. We found that TJP1 was amplified in bladder cancer tissue and that the protein expression levels were significantly associated with age (p = 0.03), grade (p = 0.007), and stage (p = 0.011). We also examined the correlation between TJP1 and other high-frequency mutation genes using TIMER. TJP1 mRNA levels were positively correlated with TTN and RYR3 mRNA levels in bladder cancer tissue. Taken together, TJP1 expression is associated with poor clinical outcomes in patients with bladder cancer and can be a useful predictive biomarker for bladder cancer staging.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

CT-based radiomics to predict muscle invasion in bladder cancer

Eur Radiol. 2022 Jan 22. doi: 10.1007/s00330-021-08426-3. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the feasibility of a computed tomography (CT)-based radiomics prediction model to evaluate muscle invasive status in bladder cancer. METHODS: Patients who underwent CT urography at two medical centers from October 2014 to May 2020 and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Lifestyle and complementary therapies in multiple sclerosis guidelines: Systematic review

Acta Neurol Scand. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1111/ane.13574. Online ahead of print. Management of multiple sclerosis (MS) may comprise clinical interventions and self-management strategies, including complementary therapies and modifiable lifestyle factors such as exercise and smoking cessation. Lifestyle modifications and complementary therapies with proven safety and efficacy are essential as part of best-practice MS management, especially when faced with limited access to healthcare services. However, it is unclear to what extent MS clinical practice guidelines and consensus statements address these strategies. A systematic review was conducted, wherein MEDLINE, EMBASE, PsycINFO, CINAHL, Scopus, Web of Science, guideline databases and developer sites were searched for guidelines and consensus statements that addressed lifestyle modifications and complementary therapies of interest. Two researchers independently screened articles, extracted data and assessed guideline quality using the Appraisal of Guidelines for Research and Evaluation version II. Thirty-one guidelines and consensus statements were included. Quality was high for ‘clarity of presentation’ (77%) and ‘scope and purpose’ (73%), moderate for ‘stakeholder development’ (56%), ‘rigour of development’ (48%) and ‘editorial independence’ (47%), and low for ‘applicability’ (29%). Two guidelines, related to physical activity and exercise, mindfulness, smoking cessation, and vitamin D and polyunsaturated fatty acid supplementation, scored high in all domains. These guidelines were two of only four guidelines intended for use by people with MS. High-quality guidelines and consensus statements to guide lifestyle modifications and complementary therapies in MS management are limited. Our findings indicate the need for more guidelines intended for use by people with MS, and a further focus on implementation resources.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Development of novel aptamer-based targeted chemotherapy for bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 21:canres.2691.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2691. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is common worldwide, with most patients presenting with non-muscle invasive disease. Multiple intravesical recurrences lead to reduced quality of life and high costs for patients with this form of BC. Intravesical chemotherapy aimed at reducing recurrence is the standard-of-care but has significant side effects from non-specific cytotoxicity to normal urothelium. Importantly, toxicity limits doses that can be administered. Thus, tumor-specific drug targeting could reduce toxicity and enhance effectiveness by allowing higher doses. Here, using cell internalization systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX), we identify a novel bladder cancer-specific, chemically modified nucleic acid aptamer that can be preferentially internalized into tumor cells but not normal urothelial cells. The 35-nucleotide B1 aptamer is internalized into bladder cancer cells through clathrin-mediated endocytosis and macropinocytosis. As proof of principle, a B1-guided DNA nanotrain delivery vehicle for epirubicin was constructed as a targeted intravesical chemotherapy. The B1-nanotrain-epirubicin construct exhibited selective cytotoxicity towards bladder cancer cells and outperformed epirubicin in murine orthotopic xenograft models of human bladder cancer. This aptamer-based delivery system makes targeted chemotherapy possible for bladder cancer, providing a compelling rationale for clinical development.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Effects of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Dec 15;13(12):13845-13853. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficiency of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions. METHODS: The clinical data of 120 patients with invasive bladder cancer admitted to...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Cancer of the Bladder Risk Assessment (COBRA) score accurately predicts cancer-specific survival after radical cystectomy: external validation and lymphovascular invasion assessment value to improve its performance

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 16:S1558-7673(21)00241-X. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.010. Online ahead of print. The Cancer of the Bladder Risk Assessment (COBRA) score is a predictive tool for estimating Cancer Specific Survival (CSS) after Radical Cystectomy (RC) for urothelial carcinoma. COBRA score variables are: age at RC, Tumor stage and Lymph Node Density (LND). We sought to externally validate the COBRA score and to improve its performance in estimating CSS adding Lymphovascular Invasion (LVI) as a further variable (Modified COBRA score). Clinicopathological and survival data from 789 patients who underwent RC and Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection (PLND) between January 2007 and December 2020 in two European referral centers (Paris, France and Badalona, Spain) were analyzed. COBRA score was applied to our cohort and CSS Kaplan-Meier curves were performed. Univariable and Multivariable analysis was performed in order to identify risk factors for Cancer Specific Mortality (CSM) and a score was assigned for any statistically significant risk factor; afterward, c-index calculation was performed and CCS curves have been plotted for the model after having integrated LVI variable to the COBRA score. Finally, we compared both COBRA score and Modified COBRA score models with the established AJCC model. A total of 789 patients underwent RC during the observation period. Complete data were available for 731 patients with a median follow-up of 32 months (8-47). CSM was 27.6% (no. 218 patients) at follow-up. When COBRA score was applied to our cohort, c-index was 0.76. Regression COX analysis has shown HR 0.36, CI 95% (0.16-0.83), P = .016 for patients with COBRA score 1; HR 0, CI 95% (0-1.77), P =.94 for score 2; HR 0.51, CI 95% (0.39 -0.67), P =.001 for score 3; HR 1.67, CI 95% (1.23-2.27), P =.001 for score 4; HR 2.45, CI 95% (1.51-3.99), P =.001 for score 5; HR 2.01, CI 95% (1.42-2.85), P =.001 for score 6 and HR 0.66, CI 95% (0.09-4.73), P =.682 for score 7. When the LVI variable was added to the CSS predictive model the discriminatory power increased to a c-index of 0.78. COBRA score adequately identifies those patients with a higher risk of CSM, with a c-index of 0.76. Moreover, LVI variable further improves its predictive accuracy from c-index of 0.76 to c-index of 0.78. LVI variable could be integrated in the COBRA score to optimizing prognosis stratification for patients who undergo RC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Disparities in Access to Oncologic Care in Pancreatic Cancer: A Systematic Review

Ann Surg Oncol. 2022 Jan 23. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-11258-6. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Pancreatic cancer care is complex, and multiple disparities in receipt of therapies have been documented. The authors aimed to conduct a systematic review of the literature to critically assess and summarize disparities in access to oncologic therapies for pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Treatment Discontinuation in Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Undergoing Chemoradiation

Adv Radiat Oncol. 2021 Oct 25;7(1):100836. doi: 10.1016/j.adro.2021.100836. eCollection 2022 Jan-Feb. PURPOSE: Chemoradiation (CRT) is a definitive treatment option for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Despite its effectiveness, CRT is underused, in part owing to concerns of tolerability and the need for integrated multidisciplinary care. We investigated factors associated with and the impact of treatment discontinuation in patients with MIBC treated with CRT.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Association between NOTCH3 expression and the clinical outcome in the urothelial bladder cancer patients

Bosn J Basic Med Sci. 2022 Jan 24. doi: 10.17305/bjbms.2021.6767. Online ahead of print. Disrupted NOTCH activity is a driving event in urothelial bladder cancer (UBC). After activation by hypoxia, the NOTCH3 receptor participates in tumor cell proliferation, acquisition of the epithelial-mesenchymal transition phenotype, and angiogenesis. The aim was to analyze the association of NOTCH3 expression with histopathological and clinical parameters, and to determine its predictive impact on the clinical outcome in UBC patients. The present research included 614 UBC samples incorporated in paraffin tissue microarrays, evaluated by immunohistochemistry for NOTCH3 expression. The accrual period was four years, while the follow-up period was two years. The membranous expression was semi-quantified (0-3), and the mean degree was 1.81±0.94. Criteria for semi-quantification the NOTCH3 expression were the intensity of the staining and the percentage of positive cells. The samples with negative (0) and weak (1) NOTCH3 immunohistochemical (IHC) score were considered negative, while the samples that showed moderate (2) and strong (3) expression were considered positive. Higher degree of positivity was associated with higher risk of cancer-specific mortality (p<0.001). Independent predictors for cancer-specific mortality were NOTCH3 expression and high stage (p<0.001). NOTCH3 expression was not a statistically significant predictor of recurrence-free survival (p=0.816). This study indicated that NOTCH3 is a predictor of poor outcome, suggesting that the NOTCH3 could be potentially reliable IHC marker for selecting the UBC patients that would require more intensive follow-up, especially if they diagnosed in higher stage, with divergent differentiation in pathological report, and without recurrences which would lead them to more frequent medical assessments.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy