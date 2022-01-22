ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Adeno-associated virus-delivered alpha synuclein inhibits bladder cancer growth via the p53/p21 signaling pathway

 6 days ago

Cancer Gene Ther. 2022 Jan 21. doi: 10.1038/s41417-022-00425-w. Online ahead of print. Alpha-synuclein (α-syn), encoded by the SNCA gene, is a major participant in the pathophysiology of Parkinson’s disease (PD). Its functions have been reported to be related to apoptosis induction, the...

docwirenews.com

The effect of CT high-resolution imaging diagnosis based on deep residual network on the pathology of bladder cancer classification and staging

Comput Methods Programs Biomed. 2022 Jan 14;215:106635. doi: 10.1016/j.cmpb.2022.106635. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: To study the high-resolution CT image based on deep residual network to efficiently and accurately predict the staging diagnosis of bladder tumors. METHODS: The image was processed with super-resolution to restore the missing details...
docwirenews.com

Current Advances in N6-Methyladenosine Methylation Modification During Bladder Cancer

Front Genet. 2022 Jan 11;12:825109. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.825109. eCollection 2021. N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is a dynamic, reversible post-transcriptional modification, and the most common internal modification of eukaryotic messenger RNA (mRNA). Considerable evidence now shows that m6A alters gene expression, thereby regulating cell self-renewal, differentiation, invasion, and apoptotic processes. M6A methylation disorders are directly related to abnormal RNA metabolism, which may lead to tumor formation. M6A methyltransferase is the dominant catalyst during m6A modification; it removes m6A demethylase, promotes recognition by m6A binding proteins, and regulates mRNA metabolic processes. Bladder cancer (BC) is a urinary system malignant tumor, with complex etiology and high incidence rates. A well-differentiated or moderately differentiated pathological type at initial diagnosis accounts for most patients with BC. For differentiated superficial bladder urothelial carcinoma, the prognosis is normally good after surgery. However, due to poor epithelial cell differentiation, BC urothelial cell proliferation and infiltration may lead to invasive or metastatic BC, which lowers the 5-years survival rate and significantly affects clinical treatments in elderly patients. Here, we review the latest progress in m6A RNA methylation research and investigate its regulation on BC occurrence and development.
docwirenews.com

Anticancer potential of corilagin on T24 and TSGH 8301 bladder cancer cells via the activation of apoptosis by the suppression of NF-kappaB-induced P13K/Akt signaling pathway

Environ Toxicol. 2022 Jan 27. doi: 10.1002/tox.23472. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is a primary source of malignancy-associated death, and the mortality rate is high due to its prevalence of metastasis. Corilagin (CLG), a bioactive constituent of numerous medicinal plants, exerts assorted pharmacological actions comprising anti-cancer, apoptotic, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective. CLG possesses a substantial anti-tumor prospective and less noxiousness in normal cells in vitro. However, the molecular mechanisms of CLG on BC cells are not studied well. The current research explored the molecular process intricate in the anticancer and anti-proliferative actions of CLG on the relocation of BC cells T24 and TSGH 8301. The cytotoxicity, apoptosis, adhesion, and migration of CLG on BC cells T24 and TSGH 8301 were evaluated by MTT assay, DAPI, Rh-123, cell adhesion, and cell migration assay. The results point out that CLG inhibits the viability, adhesion, movement, incursion, and inflammation, whereas persuades BC cells apoptosis in a concentration-dependent mode. Besides, CLG treated with T24 and TSGH-8301 cells subdue inflammatory and PI3K/Akt signaling pathways. CLG is accomplished of impeding BC cell migration, invasion, and metastasis through the repression of the NF-κB mediated P13K/Akt signaling. Our findings offer a unique vision into the demonstration of the anti-cancer potential of CLG on BC cells.
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
The relationship between interleukin-13 and angiogenin in patients with bladder cancer

J Physiol Pharmacol. 2021 Aug;72(4). doi: 10.26402/jpp.2021.4.13. Epub 2022 Jan 21. Participation of anti-inflammatory interleukin-13 (IL-13) in the process of carcinogenesis was well studied. Angiogenesis plays a key role in the process of tumour growth and metastasis. Higher expression of angiogenin (ANG) have been proven in many types of cancers. The aim of the study was to more fully understand the significance of plasma IL-13 as an immunomodulator and ANG as a stimulator of the angiogenesis process in patients with bladder cancer (BC) and to investigate the relationship between parameters. These parameters were examined in the group of BC patients and in subgroups of BC depending on clinical stage: non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), histopathologic malignancy low grade (LG), high grade (HG) and in primary and recurrent BC. The level of IL-13 and ANG in the plasma of BC patients and controls were measured by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. All calculations were done using the STATISTICA 13.3 (TIBCO software Inc.). Plasma levels of IL-13 and ANG were significantly higher in BC patients and in all patient subgroups examined than in the controls (p < 0.001). A negative significant correlation was found between ANG and IL-13 levels in BC-patients. Based on the receiver operating characteristic curves (ROC), IL-13 had good diagnostic value in BC. The presented results may suggest a relationship between angiogenesis and inflammation in the pathogenesis of bladder cancer and the development of this disease. With the increase of IL-13 level in BC-patients plasma, the ANG level decreased.
docwirenews.com

Clinical Utility of Oncuria, a Multiplexed Liquid Biopsy for the Non-Invasive Detection of Bladder Cancer-A Pilot Study

Diagnostics (Basel). 2022 Jan 6;12(1):131. doi: 10.3390/diagnostics12010131. Oncuria™ is a validated quantitative multiplex immunoassay capable of detecting bladder cancer from a voided urine sample. Herein, we sought to determine whether Oncuria™ affects physicians’ use of non-invasive and invasive diagnostic tests for microhematuria, gross hematuria, and bladder cancer surveillance. We conducted a survey-based study to assess physician management of nine clinical scenarios involving real-world data from patients with gross hematuria, microhematuria, and bladder cancer on surveillance. We randomly sampled 15 practicing urologists and generated data including 135 patient-by-urologist interactions and 2160 decision points. Urologists recommended a selection of diagnostic tests and procedures before and after Oncuria™ results were provided. We assessed changes in provider use of non-invasive and invasive diagnostic tests after Oncuria™ results were provided. Over 90% of all urologists changed their diagnostic behavior in at least one patient case with the addition of Oncuria™ results. The total number of diagnostic procedures was reduced by 31% following the disclosure of a negative Oncuria™ test and 27% following the disclosure of a positive Oncuria™ test. This is pilot study has the potential to shed light on the analysis of our four large multicenter international studies deploying OncuriaTM. The Oncuria™ urine-based test, a molecular diagnostic capable of ruling out the presence of bladder cancer, reduces both unnecessary invasive and non-invasive diagnostics and has the potential to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.
docwirenews.com

Novel dihydroartemisinin derivative Mito-DHA(5) induces apoptosis associated with mitochondrial pathway in bladder cancer cells

BMC Pharmacol Toxicol. 2022 Jan 20;23(1):10. doi: 10.1186/s40360-021-00542-6. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is the second most common genitourinary malignancy and the eleventh most common cancer worldwide. Dihydroartemisinin (DHA), a first-line antimalarial drug, has been found to have potent antitumor activity. In our previous study, a novel dihydroartemisinin derivative Mito-DHA5 synthesized in our laboratory has a stronger anti-tumor activity than DHA. In this study, we investigated the apoptotic effect of Mito-DHA5 on bladder cancer T24 cells and molecular mechanisms underlying.
docwirenews.com

Exploiting protein family and protein network data to identify novel drug targets for bladder cancer

Oncotarget. 2022 Jan 12;13:105-117. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.28175. eCollection 2022. Bladder cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer and yet there are limited small molecule targeted therapies. Here, we present a computational platform to identify new potential targets for bladder cancer therapy. Our method initially exploited a set of known driver genes for bladder cancer combined with predicted bladder cancer genes from mutationally enriched protein domain families. We enriched this initial set of genes using protein network data to identify a comprehensive set of 323 putative bladder cancer targets. Pathway and cancer hallmarks analyses highlighted putative mechanisms in agreement with those previously reported for this cancer and revealed protein network modules highly enriched in potential drivers likely to be good targets for targeted therapies. 21 of our potential drug targets are targeted by FDA approved drugs for other diseases – some of them are known drivers or are already being targeted for bladder cancer (FGFR3, ERBB3, HDAC3, EGFR). A further 4 potential drug targets were identified by inheriting drug mappings across our in-house CATH domain functional families (FunFams). Our FunFam data also allowed us to identify drug targets in families that are less prone to side effects i.e., where structurally similar protein domain relatives are less dispersed across the human protein network. We provide information on our novel potential cancer driver genes, together with information on pathways, network modules and hallmarks associated with the predicted and known bladder cancer drivers and we highlight those drivers we predict to be likely drug targets.
Sociodemographic Disparities in Access to Chemotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 24:S1558-7673(21)00248-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.017. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We sought to evaluate sociodemographic disparities in access to neoadjuvant (NAC) and adjuvant (AC) chemotherapy in the United States and their effect on survival. METHODS: The National Cancer Database was used to identify all patients from 2004...
docwirenews.com

Development of novel aptamer-based targeted chemotherapy for bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 21:canres.2691.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2691. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is common worldwide, with most patients presenting with non-muscle invasive disease. Multiple intravesical recurrences lead to reduced quality of life and high costs for patients with this form of BC. Intravesical chemotherapy aimed at reducing recurrence is the standard-of-care but has significant side effects from non-specific cytotoxicity to normal urothelium. Importantly, toxicity limits doses that can be administered. Thus, tumor-specific drug targeting could reduce toxicity and enhance effectiveness by allowing higher doses. Here, using cell internalization systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX), we identify a novel bladder cancer-specific, chemically modified nucleic acid aptamer that can be preferentially internalized into tumor cells but not normal urothelial cells. The 35-nucleotide B1 aptamer is internalized into bladder cancer cells through clathrin-mediated endocytosis and macropinocytosis. As proof of principle, a B1-guided DNA nanotrain delivery vehicle for epirubicin was constructed as a targeted intravesical chemotherapy. The B1-nanotrain-epirubicin construct exhibited selective cytotoxicity towards bladder cancer cells and outperformed epirubicin in murine orthotopic xenograft models of human bladder cancer. This aptamer-based delivery system makes targeted chemotherapy possible for bladder cancer, providing a compelling rationale for clinical development.
docwirenews.com

Family history and risk of bladder cancer: an analysis accounting for first- and second-degree relatives

Cancer Prev Res (Phila). 2022 Jan 13:canprevres.0490.2021. doi: 10.1158/1940-6207.CAPR-21-0490. Online ahead of print. Although evidence suggests that a positive family history of bladder cancer in first-degree relatives is an important risk factor for bladder cancer occurrence, results remain unclear. The influence of family history of non-bladder cancers and more distant relatives on bladder cancer risk is inconsistent. This research therefore, aims to increase the understanding of the association between family history and bladder cancer risk based on worldwide case-control studies. In total 4,327 cases and 8,948 non-cases were included. Pooled odds ratios (ORs), with corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs), were obtained using multilevel logistic regression models, adjusted by age, sex, ethnicity, smoking status, and smoking pack-years. The results show bladder cancer risk increased by having a first- or second-degree relative affected with bladder cancer (OR 2.72, 95%CI 1.55-4.77 and OR 1.71, 95%CI 1.22-2.40, respectively), and non-urologic cancers (OR 1.61, 95%CI 1.19-2.18). Moreover, bladder cancer risk increased by number of cancers affected first-degree relatives (for 1 and >1 first-degree relatives: OR 1.42, 95% CI 1.02-2.04; OR 2.67, 95% CI 1.84-3.86, respectively). Our findings highlight an increased bladder cancer risk for a positive bladder cancer family history in ﬁrst- and second-degree relatives, and indicate a possible greater effect for an increment of numbers of affected relatives.
docwirenews.com

Modified 5-Item Frailty Index Score as Prognostic Marker After Radical Cystectomy in Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00250-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.016. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: A modified 5-item frailty index was recently developed as a predictor of patient comorbidity-based mortality and morbidity. We evaluate the association between preoperative modified 5-item frailty index score and prognosis after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer. PATIENTS...
docwirenews.com

Chronic exposure to nitrate in drinking water and the risk of bladder cancer: a meta-analysis of epidemiological evidence

Public Health. 2022 Jan 18;203:123-129. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2021.11.019. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the association between chronic exposure to nitrate in drinking water and the risk of bladder cancer. STUDY DESIGN: Meta-analysis. METHODS: After a systematic retrieval of eligible epidemiological studies, pooled odds ratios (ORs) with...
docwirenews.com

Bladder cancer and human papillomavirus association: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Infect Agent Cancer. 2022 Jan 21;17(1):3. doi: 10.1186/s13027-022-00415-5. BACKGROUND: The possible association of human papillomavirus (HPV) and bladder cancer has been controversial. Older findings suggest a significant association between the virus and bladder cancer. The aim of this study was to evaluate the data from the last ten years to estimate the prevalence of the virus in bladder cancer patients and to assess the association between the virus and cancer.
docwirenews.com

The Association between NOTCH3 expression and the clinical outcome in the urothelial bladder cancer patients

Bosn J Basic Med Sci. 2022 Jan 24. doi: 10.17305/bjbms.2021.6767. Online ahead of print. Disrupted NOTCH activity is a driving event in urothelial bladder cancer (UBC). After activation by hypoxia, the NOTCH3 receptor participates in tumor cell proliferation, acquisition of the epithelial-mesenchymal transition phenotype, and angiogenesis. The aim was to analyze the association of NOTCH3 expression with histopathological and clinical parameters, and to determine its predictive impact on the clinical outcome in UBC patients. The present research included 614 UBC samples incorporated in paraffin tissue microarrays, evaluated by immunohistochemistry for NOTCH3 expression. The accrual period was four years, while the follow-up period was two years. The membranous expression was semi-quantified (0-3), and the mean degree was 1.81±0.94. Criteria for semi-quantification the NOTCH3 expression were the intensity of the staining and the percentage of positive cells. The samples with negative (0) and weak (1) NOTCH3 immunohistochemical (IHC) score were considered negative, while the samples that showed moderate (2) and strong (3) expression were considered positive. Higher degree of positivity was associated with higher risk of cancer-specific mortality (p<0.001). Independent predictors for cancer-specific mortality were NOTCH3 expression and high stage (p<0.001). NOTCH3 expression was not a statistically significant predictor of recurrence-free survival (p=0.816). This study indicated that NOTCH3 is a predictor of poor outcome, suggesting that the NOTCH3 could be potentially reliable IHC marker for selecting the UBC patients that would require more intensive follow-up, especially if they diagnosed in higher stage, with divergent differentiation in pathological report, and without recurrences which would lead them to more frequent medical assessments.
Nature.com

Correction to: ERCC6L that is up-regulated in high grade of renal cell carcinoma enhances cell viability in vitro and promotes tumor growth in vivo potentially through modulating MAPK signalling pathway

The authors wish to notify the readers of the following change: In "Depletion of ERCC6L induces apoptosis" section, in the sentence "The percentages of apoptotic cells in the sh-ERCC6L and sh-Ctrl groups were 8.33% and 3.80% respectively (P"‰<"‰0.01) and 9.29% and 3.94% respectively (P"‰<"‰0.01) in the 786-O cells and Caki-1 cells (Fig. 2G)"; the percentages of apoptotic cell in the sh-ERCC6L and sh-Ctrl groups in the 786-0 cells should be "8.46% and 5.02%" and the P value should be "P"‰<"‰0.05". Figure 2G, left panel, the above two graphs of flow cytometry of 786-0 cells should be replaced by the correct graphs, and in the right panel, the left two columns representing apoptotic cells of 786-0 cells should be replaced by those representing the correct number of apoptotic cells of 786-0 cells. Finally, at the end of "Fig. 2" legend, "*P"‰<"‰0.05" should be added before the last sentence "P"‰<"‰0.01".
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
