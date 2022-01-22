ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The effect of CT high-resolution imaging diagnosis based on deep residual network on the pathology of bladder cancer classification and staging

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Comput Methods Programs Biomed. 2022 Jan 14;215:106635. doi: 10.1016/j.cmpb.2022.106635. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: To study the high-resolution CT image based on deep residual network to efficiently and accurately predict the staging diagnosis of bladder tumors. METHODS: The image was...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Effects of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Dec 15;13(12):13845-13853. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficiency of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions. METHODS: The clinical data of 120 patients with invasive bladder cancer admitted to...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Development of novel aptamer-based targeted chemotherapy for bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 21:canres.2691.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2691. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is common worldwide, with most patients presenting with non-muscle invasive disease. Multiple intravesical recurrences lead to reduced quality of life and high costs for patients with this form of BC. Intravesical chemotherapy aimed at reducing recurrence is the standard-of-care but has significant side effects from non-specific cytotoxicity to normal urothelium. Importantly, toxicity limits doses that can be administered. Thus, tumor-specific drug targeting could reduce toxicity and enhance effectiveness by allowing higher doses. Here, using cell internalization systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX), we identify a novel bladder cancer-specific, chemically modified nucleic acid aptamer that can be preferentially internalized into tumor cells but not normal urothelial cells. The 35-nucleotide B1 aptamer is internalized into bladder cancer cells through clathrin-mediated endocytosis and macropinocytosis. As proof of principle, a B1-guided DNA nanotrain delivery vehicle for epirubicin was constructed as a targeted intravesical chemotherapy. The B1-nanotrain-epirubicin construct exhibited selective cytotoxicity towards bladder cancer cells and outperformed epirubicin in murine orthotopic xenograft models of human bladder cancer. This aptamer-based delivery system makes targeted chemotherapy possible for bladder cancer, providing a compelling rationale for clinical development.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Gene network profiling in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 15:S1078-1439(21)00484-1. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.11.003. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Determining meta-analysis of transcriptional profiling of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) through Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) datasets has not been investigated. This study aims to define gene expression profiles in MIBC and to identify potential candidate genes and pathways.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Treatment Outcomes of High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (HR-NMIBC) in Real-World Evidence (RWE) Studies: Systematic Literature Review (SLR)

Clinicoecon Outcomes Res. 2022 Jan 10;14:35-48. doi: 10.2147/CEOR.S341896. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: To date, there has been limited synthesis of RWE studies in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC). The objective of this research was to conduct a systematic review of published real-world evidence to better understand the real-world burden and treatment patterns in HR-NMIBC.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Pathological#Tumor#Pathology#Residual#Comput Methods Programs#215 106635#T4#Ct#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Stage-stratified molecular profiling of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer enhances biological, clinical, and therapeutic insight

Cell Rep Med. 2021 Dec 21;2(12):100472. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100472. eCollection 2021 Dec 21. Understanding the molecular determinants that underpin the clinical heterogeneity of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is essential for prognostication and therapy development. Stage T1 disease in particular presents a high risk of progression and requires improved understanding. We present a detailed multi-omics study containing gene expression, copy number, and mutational profiles that show relationships to immune infiltration, disease recurrence, and progression to muscle invasion. We compare expression and genomic subtypes derived from all NMIBCs with those derived from the individual disease stages Ta and T1. We show that sufficient molecular heterogeneity exists within the separate stages to allow subclassification and that this is more clinically meaningful for stage T1 disease than that derived from all NMIBCs. This provides improved biological understanding and identifies subtypes of T1 tumors that may benefit from chemo- or immunotherapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Exploiting protein family and protein network data to identify novel drug targets for bladder cancer

Oncotarget. 2022 Jan 12;13:105-117. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.28175. eCollection 2022. Bladder cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer and yet there are limited small molecule targeted therapies. Here, we present a computational platform to identify new potential targets for bladder cancer therapy. Our method initially exploited a set of known driver genes for bladder cancer combined with predicted bladder cancer genes from mutationally enriched protein domain families. We enriched this initial set of genes using protein network data to identify a comprehensive set of 323 putative bladder cancer targets. Pathway and cancer hallmarks analyses highlighted putative mechanisms in agreement with those previously reported for this cancer and revealed protein network modules highly enriched in potential drivers likely to be good targets for targeted therapies. 21 of our potential drug targets are targeted by FDA approved drugs for other diseases – some of them are known drivers or are already being targeted for bladder cancer (FGFR3, ERBB3, HDAC3, EGFR). A further 4 potential drug targets were identified by inheriting drug mappings across our in-house CATH domain functional families (FunFams). Our FunFam data also allowed us to identify drug targets in families that are less prone to side effects i.e., where structurally similar protein domain relatives are less dispersed across the human protein network. We provide information on our novel potential cancer driver genes, together with information on pathways, network modules and hallmarks associated with the predicted and known bladder cancer drivers and we highlight those drivers we predict to be likely drug targets.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Increased risk of secondary bladder cancer after radiation therapy for endometrial cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 20;12(1):1032. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-05126-w. To investigate the effect of radiation therapy (RT) after endometrial cancer (EC) diagnosis on the risk of occurring secondary bladder cancer (SBC) as well as on the survival outcome of those patients who suffered with SBC. Data was extracted from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database between 1973 and 2015. Chi-squared test was utilized to compare clinicopathological characteristics among different groups. The Fine and Gray’s competing risk model was utilized to assess cumulative incidence and risk of occurring SBC in EC survivors. The Kaplan-Meier method and the Cox regression model were used for survival analysis. As a result, a total of 108,060 EC patients were included, among which 37,118 (34.3%) patients received RT while others did not. The incidence of SBC was 1.31%, 1.76% and 0.96% among patients who received prior brachytherapy, external-beam radiotherapy (EBRT) and others, respectively. Both of the EBRT (standardized incidence ratio (SIR) = 2.24, 95% CI [1.94-2.58]) and brachytherapy (SIR = 1.76, 95% CI [1.44-2.13]) group had a higher incidence of SBC than the general population in USA. The competing risk analysis demonstrated that receiving EBRT (HR = 1.97, 95% CI [1.64-2.36]) or brachytherapy (HR = 1.46, 95% CI [1.14-1.87]) were all independent risk factors for developing SBC. A survival detriment was only observed in SBC patients who received prior EBRT after EC diagnosis, but not for brachytherapy, when compared with those who did not undergo RT. Additionally, there were no significant survival differences between primary bladder cancer and SBC with or without prior RT history. Patients who underwent RT after EC had an increased risk of developing bladder cancer as secondary primary cancer. The prognosis of these SBC patients varied depending on types of RT that received after EC diagnosis.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The relationship between interleukin-13 and angiogenin in patients with bladder cancer

J Physiol Pharmacol. 2021 Aug;72(4). doi: 10.26402/jpp.2021.4.13. Epub 2022 Jan 21. Participation of anti-inflammatory interleukin-13 (IL-13) in the process of carcinogenesis was well studied. Angiogenesis plays a key role in the process of tumour growth and metastasis. Higher expression of angiogenin (ANG) have been proven in many types of cancers. The aim of the study was to more fully understand the significance of plasma IL-13 as an immunomodulator and ANG as a stimulator of the angiogenesis process in patients with bladder cancer (BC) and to investigate the relationship between parameters. These parameters were examined in the group of BC patients and in subgroups of BC depending on clinical stage: non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), histopathologic malignancy low grade (LG), high grade (HG) and in primary and recurrent BC. The level of IL-13 and ANG in the plasma of BC patients and controls were measured by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. All calculations were done using the STATISTICA 13.3 (TIBCO software Inc.). Plasma levels of IL-13 and ANG were significantly higher in BC patients and in all patient subgroups examined than in the controls (p < 0.001). A negative significant correlation was found between ANG and IL-13 levels in BC-patients. Based on the receiver operating characteristic curves (ROC), IL-13 had good diagnostic value in BC. The presented results may suggest a relationship between angiogenesis and inflammation in the pathogenesis of bladder cancer and the development of this disease. With the increase of IL-13 level in BC-patients plasma, the ANG level decreased.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Single-cell sequencing and its applications in bladder cancer

Expert Rev Mol Med. 2022 Jan 28;24:e6. doi: 10.1017/erm.2021.23. Bladder cancer is the most common malignant tumour of the urinary system that is characterised by significant intra-tumoural heterogeneity. While large-scale sequencing projects have provided a preliminary understanding of tumour heterogeneity, these findings are based on the average signals obtained from the pooled populations of diverse cells. Recent advances in single-cell sequencing (SCS) technologies have been critical in this regard, opening up new ways of understanding the nuanced tumour biology by identifying distinct cellular subpopulations, dissecting the tumour microenvironment, and characterizing cellular genomic mutations. By integrating these novel insights, SCS technologies are expected to make powerful and meaningful changes to the current diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer through the identification and usage of novel biomarkers as well as targeted therapeutics. SCS can discriminate complex heterogeneity in a large population of tumour cells and determine the key molecular properties that influence clinical outcomes. Here, we review the advances in single-cell technologies and discuss their applications in cancer research and clinical practice, with a specific focus on bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Context-Based Identification of Muscle Invasion Status in Patients With Bladder Cancer Using Natural Language Processing

JCO Clin Cancer Inform. 2022 Jan;6:e2100097. doi: 10.1200/CCI.21.00097. PURPOSE: Mortality from bladder cancer (BC) increases exponentially once it invades the muscle, with inherent challenges delineating at the population level. We sought to develop and validate a natural language processing (NLP) model for automatically identifying patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Computed Tomography Image Features under Deep Learning Algorithm Applied in Staging Diagnosis of Bladder Cancer and Detection on Ceramide Glycosylation

Comput Math Methods Med. 2022 Jan 7;2022:7979523. doi: 10.1155/2022/7979523. eCollection 2022. The research is aimed at investigating computed tomography (CT) image based on deep learning algorithm and the application value of ceramide glycosylation in diagnosing bladder cancer. The images of ordinary CT detection were improved. In this study, 60 bladder cancer patients were selected and performed with ordinary CT detection, and the detection results were processed by CT based on deep learning algorithms and compared with pathological diagnosis. In addition, Western Blot technology was used to detect the expression of glucose ceramide synthase (GCS) in the cell membrane of tumor tissues and normal tissues of bladder. The comparison results found that, in simple CT clinical staging, the coincidence rates of T1 stage, T2a stage, T2b stage, T3 stage, and T4 stage were 28.56%, 62.51%, 78.94%, 84.61%, and 74.99%, respectively; and the total coincidence rate of CT clinical staging was 63.32%, which was greatly different from the clinical staging of pathological diagnosis (P < 0.05). In the clinical staging of algorithm-based CT test results, the coincidence rates of T1 stage and T2a stage were 50.01% and 91.65%, respectively; and those of T2b stage, T3 stage, and T4 stage were 100.00%; and the total coincidence rate was 96.69%, which was not obviously different from the clinical staging of pathological diagnosis (P > 0.05). Therefore, it could be concluded that the algorithm-based CT detection results were more accurate, and the use of CT scans based on deep learning algorithms in the preoperative staging and clinical treatment of bladder cancer showed reliable guiding significance and clinical value. In addition, it was found that the expression level of GCS in normal bladder tissues was much lower than that in bladder cancer tissues. This indicated that the changes in GCS were closely related to the development and prognosis of bladder cancer. Therefore, it was believed that GCS may be an effective target for the treatment of bladder cancer in the future, and further research was needed for specific conditions.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The impact of different adjuvant intravesical therapy methods on tumor biology in patients with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Cent European J Urol. 2021;74(4):496-502. doi: 10.5173/ceju.2021.0122. Epub 2021 Oct 22. INTRODUCTION: Expression level of the cell proliferation marker Ki-67 correlates with the degree of differentiation of tumor cells and stage in primary patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), but the marker is currently not used in assessing the efficacy of adjuvant intravesical therapy and risk stratification in patients with recurrent bladder tumors.
CANCER
Medscape News

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Valuable for Cancer Diagnosis

Surgeons should perform endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) for all visible lesions in the presence of neoplasia to make an accurate histopathologic diagnosis of early-stage esophageal cancer, said a physician presenting at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. Vani Konda, MD, a gastroenterologist with Baylor Scott and White Center for Esophageal Diseases,...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Machine Learning in Prediction of Bladder Cancer on Clinical Laboratory Data

Diagnostics (Basel). 2022 Jan 14;12(1):203. doi: 10.3390/diagnostics12010203. Bladder cancer has been increasing globally. Urinary cytology is considered a major screening method for bladder cancer, but it has poor sensitivity. This study aimed to utilize clinical laboratory data and machine learning methods to build predictive models of bladder cancer. A total of 1336 patients with cystitis, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, uterus cancer, and prostate cancer were enrolled in this study. Two-step feature selection combined with WEKA and forward selection was performed. Furthermore, five machine learning models, including decision tree, random forest, support vector machine, extreme gradient boosting (XGBoost), and light gradient boosting machine (GBM) were applied. Features, including calcium, alkaline phosphatase (ALP), albumin, urine ketone, urine occult blood, creatinine, alanine aminotransferase (ALT), and diabetes were selected. The lightGBM model obtained an accuracy of 84.8% to 86.9%, a sensitivity 84% to 87.8%, a specificity of 82.9% to 86.7%, and an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.88 to 0.92 in discriminating bladder cancer from cystitis and other cancers. Our study provides a demonstration of utilizing clinical laboratory data to predict bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Application Effect of Traditional Chinese Medicine Nursing on General Anesthesia Combined with Epidural Anesthesia and Electric Resection for the Treatment of Bladder Cancer and Its Influence on Tumor Markers

Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2022 Jan 15;2022:7178711. doi: 10.1155/2022/7178711. eCollection 2022. OBJECTIVE: To explore the effects of traditional Chinese medicine nursing on general anesthesia combined with epidural anesthesia and electric resection to treat bladder cancer and its influence on tumor markers. METHODS: A total of 160 patients with non-muscle-invasive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Bladder function after conservative surgery and high-dose rate brachytherapy for bladder-prostate rhabdomyosarcoma

Pediatr Blood Cancer. 2022 Jan 19:e29574. doi: 10.1002/pbc.29574. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Conservative surgery (CS) brachytherapy (BT) techniques for local therapy in bladder-prostate rhabdomyosarcoma (BP-RMS) seek to retain organ function. We report bladder function after high-dose rate (HDR) BT combined with targeted CS for any vesical component of BP-RMS.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Pancreatic cancer cells shown to feed on hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

CT-based radiomics to predict muscle invasion in bladder cancer

Eur Radiol. 2022 Jan 22. doi: 10.1007/s00330-021-08426-3. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the feasibility of a computed tomography (CT)-based radiomics prediction model to evaluate muscle invasive status in bladder cancer. METHODS: Patients who underwent CT urography at two medical centers from October 2014 to May 2020 and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Response and Outcomes to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Advanced Urothelial Cancer Based on Prior Intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 17:S1558-7673(21)00242-1. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.012. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) improve overall survival (OS) in patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (aUC), but response rates can be modest. We compared outcomes between patients with and without prior intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), who received ICI for aUC, hypothesizing that prior intravesical BCG would be associated with worse outcomes.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Current Advances in N6-Methyladenosine Methylation Modification During Bladder Cancer

Front Genet. 2022 Jan 11;12:825109. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.825109. eCollection 2021. N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is a dynamic, reversible post-transcriptional modification, and the most common internal modification of eukaryotic messenger RNA (mRNA). Considerable evidence now shows that m6A alters gene expression, thereby regulating cell self-renewal, differentiation, invasion, and apoptotic processes. M6A methylation disorders are directly related to abnormal RNA metabolism, which may lead to tumor formation. M6A methyltransferase is the dominant catalyst during m6A modification; it removes m6A demethylase, promotes recognition by m6A binding proteins, and regulates mRNA metabolic processes. Bladder cancer (BC) is a urinary system malignant tumor, with complex etiology and high incidence rates. A well-differentiated or moderately differentiated pathological type at initial diagnosis accounts for most patients with BC. For differentiated superficial bladder urothelial carcinoma, the prognosis is normally good after surgery. However, due to poor epithelial cell differentiation, BC urothelial cell proliferation and infiltration may lead to invasive or metastatic BC, which lowers the 5-years survival rate and significantly affects clinical treatments in elderly patients. Here, we review the latest progress in m6A RNA methylation research and investigate its regulation on BC occurrence and development.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy