ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Immune profiles and DNA methylation alterations related with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer outcomes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Clin Epigenetics. 2022 Jan 21;14(1):14. doi: 10.1186/s13148-022-01234-6. BACKGROUND: Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients receive frequent monitoring because ≥ 70% will have recurrent disease. However, screening is invasive, expensive, and associated with significant morbidity making bladder cancer the most expensive cancer to treat per capita. There is an urgent need to expand...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Effects of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Dec 15;13(12):13845-13853. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficiency of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions. METHODS: The clinical data of 120 patients with invasive bladder cancer admitted to...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Modified 5-Item Frailty Index Score as Prognostic Marker After Radical Cystectomy in Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00250-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.016. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: A modified 5-item frailty index was recently developed as a predictor of patient comorbidity-based mortality and morbidity. We evaluate the association between preoperative modified 5-item frailty index score and prognosis after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer. PATIENTS...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Radical cystectomy versus trimodality therapy for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma of the bladder

Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 17:S1078-1439(21)00559-7. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.12.015. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The comparative effectiveness of radical cystectomy (RC) and trimodality therapy (TMT) for muscle-invasive bladder cancer remains uncertain, as no randomized data exist. A phase 3 trial (SPARE) was attempted in the UK, however, was deemed infeasible and closed.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Stage-stratified molecular profiling of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer enhances biological, clinical, and therapeutic insight

Cell Rep Med. 2021 Dec 21;2(12):100472. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100472. eCollection 2021 Dec 21. Understanding the molecular determinants that underpin the clinical heterogeneity of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is essential for prognostication and therapy development. Stage T1 disease in particular presents a high risk of progression and requires improved understanding. We present a detailed multi-omics study containing gene expression, copy number, and mutational profiles that show relationships to immune infiltration, disease recurrence, and progression to muscle invasion. We compare expression and genomic subtypes derived from all NMIBCs with those derived from the individual disease stages Ta and T1. We show that sufficient molecular heterogeneity exists within the separate stages to allow subclassification and that this is more clinically meaningful for stage T1 disease than that derived from all NMIBCs. This provides improved biological understanding and identifies subtypes of T1 tumors that may benefit from chemo- or immunotherapy.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Cancer of the Bladder Risk Assessment (COBRA) score accurately predicts cancer-specific survival after radical cystectomy: external validation and lymphovascular invasion assessment value to improve its performance

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 16:S1558-7673(21)00241-X. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.010. Online ahead of print. The Cancer of the Bladder Risk Assessment (COBRA) score is a predictive tool for estimating Cancer Specific Survival (CSS) after Radical Cystectomy (RC) for urothelial carcinoma. COBRA score variables are: age at RC, Tumor stage and Lymph Node Density (LND). We sought to externally validate the COBRA score and to improve its performance in estimating CSS adding Lymphovascular Invasion (LVI) as a further variable (Modified COBRA score). Clinicopathological and survival data from 789 patients who underwent RC and Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection (PLND) between January 2007 and December 2020 in two European referral centers (Paris, France and Badalona, Spain) were analyzed. COBRA score was applied to our cohort and CSS Kaplan-Meier curves were performed. Univariable and Multivariable analysis was performed in order to identify risk factors for Cancer Specific Mortality (CSM) and a score was assigned for any statistically significant risk factor; afterward, c-index calculation was performed and CCS curves have been plotted for the model after having integrated LVI variable to the COBRA score. Finally, we compared both COBRA score and Modified COBRA score models with the established AJCC model. A total of 789 patients underwent RC during the observation period. Complete data were available for 731 patients with a median follow-up of 32 months (8-47). CSM was 27.6% (no. 218 patients) at follow-up. When COBRA score was applied to our cohort, c-index was 0.76. Regression COX analysis has shown HR 0.36, CI 95% (0.16-0.83), P = .016 for patients with COBRA score 1; HR 0, CI 95% (0-1.77), P =.94 for score 2; HR 0.51, CI 95% (0.39 -0.67), P =.001 for score 3; HR 1.67, CI 95% (1.23-2.27), P =.001 for score 4; HR 2.45, CI 95% (1.51-3.99), P =.001 for score 5; HR 2.01, CI 95% (1.42-2.85), P =.001 for score 6 and HR 0.66, CI 95% (0.09-4.73), P =.682 for score 7. When the LVI variable was added to the CSS predictive model the discriminatory power increased to a c-index of 0.78. COBRA score adequately identifies those patients with a higher risk of CSM, with a c-index of 0.76. Moreover, LVI variable further improves its predictive accuracy from c-index of 0.76 to c-index of 0.78. LVI variable could be integrated in the COBRA score to optimizing prognosis stratification for patients who undergo RC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

RNA-binding proteins RBM-HuR, RBM3 and PODXL expression in urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder. Prognostic and clinical implications

Contemp Oncol (Pozn). 2021;25(4):279-290. doi: 10.5114/wo.2021.112371. Epub 2022 Jan 5. AIM OF THE STUDY: The clinical significance and predictive and prognostic value of HuR, RBM3, and PODXL expression in patients with urothelial bladder cancer (UBC) are not clear yet. The aim of this study was to assess HuR, RBM3 and PODXL expression in muscle invasive and non-muscle invasive UBC tissues, and to investigate the clinicopathological correlations and their predictive and prognostic impact in patients with such type of cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Dna Methylation#Cancer Treatment#Clin Epigenetics#Nmibc#Ci#Ewas#Bcg#Cpgs
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Development of novel aptamer-based targeted chemotherapy for bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 21:canres.2691.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2691. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is common worldwide, with most patients presenting with non-muscle invasive disease. Multiple intravesical recurrences lead to reduced quality of life and high costs for patients with this form of BC. Intravesical chemotherapy aimed at reducing recurrence is the standard-of-care but has significant side effects from non-specific cytotoxicity to normal urothelium. Importantly, toxicity limits doses that can be administered. Thus, tumor-specific drug targeting could reduce toxicity and enhance effectiveness by allowing higher doses. Here, using cell internalization systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX), we identify a novel bladder cancer-specific, chemically modified nucleic acid aptamer that can be preferentially internalized into tumor cells but not normal urothelial cells. The 35-nucleotide B1 aptamer is internalized into bladder cancer cells through clathrin-mediated endocytosis and macropinocytosis. As proof of principle, a B1-guided DNA nanotrain delivery vehicle for epirubicin was constructed as a targeted intravesical chemotherapy. The B1-nanotrain-epirubicin construct exhibited selective cytotoxicity towards bladder cancer cells and outperformed epirubicin in murine orthotopic xenograft models of human bladder cancer. This aptamer-based delivery system makes targeted chemotherapy possible for bladder cancer, providing a compelling rationale for clinical development.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A case of bronchial asthma as an immune-related adverse event of pembrolizumab treatment for bladder cancer: A case report

Medicine (Baltimore). 2022 Jan 14;101(2):e28339. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000028339. RATIONALE: Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. The anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) antibody pembrolizumab, which is an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), has improved survival in bladder cancer. We report a case of bladder cancer that had a high antitumor effect with anti-programmed cell death PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab, an ICI, but asthma occurred an immune-related adverse event (irAE).
BALTIMORE, MD
docwirenews.com

Deciphering the influence of urinary microbiota on FoxP3+ regulatory T cell infiltration and prognosis in Chinese patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Hum Cell. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s13577-021-00659-0. Online ahead of print. Despite increasing evidence that dysbiosis of urinary microbiota is closely correlated with bladder cancer, the influence of the urinary microbiota on immune evasion and tumor growth in bladder cancer is unknown. This study investigated whether the urinary microbiota influences intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells, expression of Ki-67 and clinical prognosis in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Forty male patients, including 12 and 28 with or without recurrence, respectively, were retrospectively enrolled. Midstream urine samples were preoperatively collected. Urinary microbiota composition was analyzed by 16s rDNA sequencing. Alpha and beta diversities were measured. LEfSe analysis was employed to identify specific bacteria associated with recurrence. Intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells and Ki-67 expression were evaluated by immunohistochemistry. Patients with recurrence had higher α-diversity compared to those without (Shannon Index, P = 0.0007, Simpson Index, P = 0.0004). Distinct beta diversity was observed between recurrence and non-recurrence groups (weighted Unifrac P = 0.02; unweighted Unifrac P = 0.001). LEfSe analysis showed that the recurrence group displayed marked enrichment of Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, and Acinetobacter genera. Patients with higher alpha diversity had elevated Ki-67 expression than those with lower alpha diversity (P = 0.0194), although microbial diversity was unassociated with infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (P = 0.1653). Patients with lower urinary microbial diversity had prolonged recurrence-free survival compared to those with higher diversity. Perturbation of urinary microbiota may induce immune evasion and tumor growth, eventually contributing to unfavorable outcomes. Additional study is warranted to confirm a causal role of urinary microbiota in modulating antitumor immune response and survival in bladder cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Response and Outcomes to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Advanced Urothelial Cancer Based on Prior Intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 17:S1558-7673(21)00242-1. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.012. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) improve overall survival (OS) in patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (aUC), but response rates can be modest. We compared outcomes between patients with and without prior intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), who received ICI for aUC, hypothesizing that prior intravesical BCG would be associated with worse outcomes.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A urinary drug-disposing approach as an alternative to intravesical chemotherapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 17:canres.2897.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2897. Online ahead of print. The standard treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is transurethral resection of the tumors, followed by intravesical therapy (IT), which comprises a direct instillation of a solution of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine or chemotherapy into the bladder. However, the recurrence rate in this disease remains unacceptably high. IT is a local treatment that fails to reach tumors developed in the upper urinary tract (ureter and renal pelvis). The catheterization procedure required for IT is invasive, painful, and poses an increased infection risk resulting in poor patient quality of life and compliance. There is an unmet need for a potent, comprehensive, and non-invasive option. Without chemical modifications, peptides are rapidly removed by renal clearance. This “shortcoming” can be advantageous when used as a drug carrier for directing therapy to NMIBC. Here we develop a urinary drug-disposing (UDD) approach to improve NMIBC treatment. A 12-amino acid bio-inert peptide (Bdd) that can be exclusively eliminated via renal filtration was generated for delivering the microtubule inhibitor DM1 to NMIBC with minimal non-specific accumulation in other organs. The UDD approach prolonged survival of mice bearing human bladder tumors. Unlike IT, the treatment was given non-invasively (intravenously). Furthermore, it was more effective at suppressing tumor growth than clinically used IT (mitomycin) and safer than free DM1. The application of this urinary drug-disposing approach to treat kidney tumors and deliver other drugs such as doxorubicin was also demonstrated. Overall, the rapid renal clearance of peptides can be exploited to direct cancer therapies to the urinary system.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The relationship between interleukin-13 and angiogenin in patients with bladder cancer

J Physiol Pharmacol. 2021 Aug;72(4). doi: 10.26402/jpp.2021.4.13. Epub 2022 Jan 21. Participation of anti-inflammatory interleukin-13 (IL-13) in the process of carcinogenesis was well studied. Angiogenesis plays a key role in the process of tumour growth and metastasis. Higher expression of angiogenin (ANG) have been proven in many types of cancers. The aim of the study was to more fully understand the significance of plasma IL-13 as an immunomodulator and ANG as a stimulator of the angiogenesis process in patients with bladder cancer (BC) and to investigate the relationship between parameters. These parameters were examined in the group of BC patients and in subgroups of BC depending on clinical stage: non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), histopathologic malignancy low grade (LG), high grade (HG) and in primary and recurrent BC. The level of IL-13 and ANG in the plasma of BC patients and controls were measured by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. All calculations were done using the STATISTICA 13.3 (TIBCO software Inc.). Plasma levels of IL-13 and ANG were significantly higher in BC patients and in all patient subgroups examined than in the controls (p < 0.001). A negative significant correlation was found between ANG and IL-13 levels in BC-patients. Based on the receiver operating characteristic curves (ROC), IL-13 had good diagnostic value in BC. The presented results may suggest a relationship between angiogenesis and inflammation in the pathogenesis of bladder cancer and the development of this disease. With the increase of IL-13 level in BC-patients plasma, the ANG level decreased.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Port-Site Metastases in Incidentally Detected Carcinoma Gall Bladder: Role of 18F-FDG PET/CT and Patient Outcome

J Gastrointest Cancer. 2022 Jan 24. doi: 10.1007/s12029-021-00746-3. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Incidentally detected gall bladder carcinoma (IGBC) is occasionally encountered after cholecystectomy for benign gall bladder disease. Rarely these patients may present with port-site metastases (PSM) in follow-up. We retrospectively assessed the role of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography-computed tomography (FDG PET/CT) in them. We aimed to determine the clinical outcome and correlate the survival based on FDG PET/CT findings.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Treatment Discontinuation in Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Undergoing Chemoradiation

Adv Radiat Oncol. 2021 Oct 25;7(1):100836. doi: 10.1016/j.adro.2021.100836. eCollection 2022 Jan-Feb. PURPOSE: Chemoradiation (CRT) is a definitive treatment option for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Despite its effectiveness, CRT is underused, in part owing to concerns of tolerability and the need for integrated multidisciplinary care. We investigated factors associated with and the impact of treatment discontinuation in patients with MIBC treated with CRT.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Chronic exposure to nitrate in drinking water and the risk of bladder cancer: a meta-analysis of epidemiological evidence

Public Health. 2022 Jan 18;203:123-129. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2021.11.019. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the association between chronic exposure to nitrate in drinking water and the risk of bladder cancer. STUDY DESIGN: Meta-analysis. METHODS: After a systematic retrieval of eligible epidemiological studies, pooled odds ratios (ORs) with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Clinical Utility of Oncuria, a Multiplexed Liquid Biopsy for the Non-Invasive Detection of Bladder Cancer-A Pilot Study

Diagnostics (Basel). 2022 Jan 6;12(1):131. doi: 10.3390/diagnostics12010131. Oncuria™ is a validated quantitative multiplex immunoassay capable of detecting bladder cancer from a voided urine sample. Herein, we sought to determine whether Oncuria™ affects physicians’ use of non-invasive and invasive diagnostic tests for microhematuria, gross hematuria, and bladder cancer surveillance. We conducted a survey-based study to assess physician management of nine clinical scenarios involving real-world data from patients with gross hematuria, microhematuria, and bladder cancer on surveillance. We randomly sampled 15 practicing urologists and generated data including 135 patient-by-urologist interactions and 2160 decision points. Urologists recommended a selection of diagnostic tests and procedures before and after Oncuria™ results were provided. We assessed changes in provider use of non-invasive and invasive diagnostic tests after Oncuria™ results were provided. Over 90% of all urologists changed their diagnostic behavior in at least one patient case with the addition of Oncuria™ results. The total number of diagnostic procedures was reduced by 31% following the disclosure of a negative Oncuria™ test and 27% following the disclosure of a positive Oncuria™ test. This is pilot study has the potential to shed light on the analysis of our four large multicenter international studies deploying OncuriaTM. The Oncuria™ urine-based test, a molecular diagnostic capable of ruling out the presence of bladder cancer, reduces both unnecessary invasive and non-invasive diagnostics and has the potential to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Emerging treatment options for bacillus Calmette-Guerin-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Curr Opin Support Palliat Care. 2022 Mar 1;16(1):48-53. doi: 10.1097/SPC.0000000000000587. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The majority of new bladder cancer diagnoses are non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). For patients with intermediate-risk and high-risk NMIBC, the preferred treatment after transurethral tumor resection is bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) intravesical therapy; however, some patients receiving BCG do not respond and are at risk for recurrence and progression to muscle invasive disease. Currently, there is a lack of bladder-sparing therapies for patients that do not respond to BCG therapy. This review highlights recent advances in bladder-sparing therapies for NMIBC that do not respond to BCG therapy.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy