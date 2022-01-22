ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MS275 as Class I HDAC inhibitor displayed therapeutic potential on malignant ascites by iTRAQ-based quantitative proteomic analysis

BMC Gastroenterol. 2022 Jan 21;22(1):29. doi: 10.1186/s12876-022-02101-7. BACKGROUND: Malignant ascites is a manifestation of end stage events in a variety of cancers and is associated with significant morbidity. Epigenetic modulators play a key role in cancer initiation and progression, among which histone deacetylases (HDACs) are considered as one of the most...

dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists find potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for lung cancer

Chinese scientists recently reported the key role in tumor survival played by a histone-acetylation-regulated long noncoding RNA called lysosome cell death regulator (LCDR), providing a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for lung cancer. Led by Prof. Gao Shan from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology of the Chinese...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Identification of let-7f and miR-338 as plasma-based biomarkers for sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis using meta-analysis and empirical validation

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 26;12(1):1373. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-05067-4. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a lethal neurodegenerative disease that in most cases occurs sporadic (sALS). The disease is not curable, and its pathogenesis mechanisms are not well understood yet. Given the intricacy of underlying molecular interactions and heterogeneity of ALS, the discovery of molecules contributing to disease onset and progression will open a new avenue for advancement in early diagnosis and therapeutic intervention. Here we conducted a meta-analysis of 12 circulating miRNA profiling studies using the robust rank aggregation (RRA) method, followed by enrichment analysis and experimental verification. We identified miR-451a and let-7f-5p as meta-signature miRNAs whose targets are involved in critical pathogenic pathways underlying ALS, including ‘FoxO signaling pathway’, ‘MAPK signaling pathway’, and ‘apoptosis’. A systematic review of 7 circulating gene profiling studies elucidated that 241 genes up-regulated in sALS circulation with concomitant being targets of the meta-signature miRNAs. Protein-protein interaction (PPI) network analysis of the candidate targets using MCODE algorithm revealed the main subcluster is involved in multiple cascades eventually leads apoptosis, including ‘positive regulation of neuron apoptosis. Besides, we validated the meta-analysis results using RT-qPCR. Indeed, relative expression analysis verified let-7f-5p and miR-338-3p as significantly down-regulated and up-regulated biomarkers in the plasma of sALS patients, respectively. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis also highlighted the let-7f-5p and miR-338-3p potential as robustness plasma biomarkers for diagnosis and potential therapeutic targets of sALS disease.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

RNA-binding proteins RBM-HuR, RBM3 and PODXL expression in urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder. Prognostic and clinical implications

Contemp Oncol (Pozn). 2021;25(4):279-290. doi: 10.5114/wo.2021.112371. Epub 2022 Jan 5. AIM OF THE STUDY: The clinical significance and predictive and prognostic value of HuR, RBM3, and PODXL expression in patients with urothelial bladder cancer (UBC) are not clear yet. The aim of this study was to assess HuR, RBM3 and PODXL expression in muscle invasive and non-muscle invasive UBC tissues, and to investigate the clinicopathological correlations and their predictive and prognostic impact in patients with such type of cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Impact of liberal versus conservative saturation targets on gas exchange indices in COVID-19 related acute respiratory distress syndrome: a physiological study

Rev Bras Ter Intensiva. 2022 Jan 24;33(4):537-543. doi: 10.5935/0103-507X.20210081. eCollection 2022. OBJECTIVE: To compare gas exchange indices behavior by using liberal versus conservative oxygenation targets in patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 under invasive mechanical ventilation. We also assessed the influence of high FiO2 on respiratory system mechanics.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Spherical and rod shaped mesoporous silica nanoparticles for cancer-targeted and photosensitizer delivery in photodynamic therapy

J Mater Chem B. 2022 Jan 27. doi: 10.1039/d1tb02299g. Online ahead of print. Mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNPs) have attracted much attention in many biomedical applications. One of the fields in which smart functional nanosystems have found wide application is cancer treatment. Here, we present new silica nanoparticle-based systems which have been explored as efficient vehicles to transport and deliver photosensitizers (PSs) into tumor tissues during photodynamic therapy (PDT). In this work, we report the preparation, characterization, and in vitro studies of distinct shaped MSNPs grafted with S-glycoside porphyrins (Pors). The ensuing nanomaterials were fully characterized, and their properties as third-generation PSs for PDT against two bladder cancer cell lines, HT-1376 and UM-UC-3, were examined. The best uptake results were obtained for MSNP-PS2, while MSNP-PS1 showed the lowest cellular uptake among the nanocarriers tested, but revealed the best phototoxicity in both cancer cells. Overall, the phototoxicity was higher with MSNPs than with mesoporous silica nanorods (MSNRs) and higher uptake and phototoxicity were consistently observed in UM-UC-3 rather than in HT-1376 cancer cells.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Identification of the genetic mechanism that associates L3MBTL3 to multiple sclerosis

Hum Mol Genet. 2022 Jan 28:ddac009. doi: 10.1093/hmg/ddac009. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex and demyelinating disease of the central nervous system. One of the challenges of the post-GWAS era is to understand the molecular basis of statistical associations to reveal gene networks and potential therapeutic targets. The L3MBTL3 locus has been associated with MS risk by GWAS. To identify the causal variant of the locus, we performed fine mapping in a cohort of 3440 MS patients and 1688 healthy controls. The variant that best explained the association was rs6569648 (P = 4.13E-10, OR = 0.71, 95% CI = 0.64-0.79), which tagged rs7740107, located in intron 7 of L3MBTL3. The rs7740107 (A/T) variant has been reported to be the best expression and splice quantitative trait locus (eQTL and sQTL) of the region in up to 35 human GTEx tissues. By sequencing RNA from blood of 17 MS patients and quantification by digital qPCR, we determined that this eQTL/sQTL originated from the expression of a novel short transcript starting in intron 7 near rs7740107. The short transcript was translated into three proteins starting at different translation initiation codons. These N-terminal truncated proteins lacked the region where L3MBTL3 interacts with the transcriptional regulator RBPJ (Recombination Signal Binding Protein for Immunoglobulin Kappa J Region) which, in turn, regulates the Notch signaling pathway. Our data and other functional studies suggest that the genetic mechanism underlying the MS association of rs7740107 affects not only the expression of L3MBTL3 isoforms, but might also involve the Notch signaling pathway.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Incidence, Clinical Features, and Outcomes of Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in the United States

J Pediatr Hematol Oncol. 2022 Jan 26. doi: 10.1097/MPH.0000000000002383. Online ahead of print. Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) is a disorder with highly diverse clinical manifestations. We explored if age, sex, race, organ system involved, and therapy approaches determine patient survival in the era of modern treatments. LCH patient data reported to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program in 2010-2016 (n=1282; age: 0 to 100 y) was analyzed. Age-specific LCH incidence flattening to a low level suggests an age cutoff for pediatric patients of 20 years. The overall survival probability is lower for patients aged 21 to 100 years (P<0.0001), irrespective of sex and race. The commonest sites involved in the 0- to 20-year age group were bone, skin, and bone marrow; this shifted to lung, bone, and skin as the commonest disease sites in patients aged 21 to 100 years. The treatments applied differed between age groups, as younger versus older patients were more likely to receive chemotherapy-based treatment (48.4% vs. 17%; P<0.0001). There also was a trend toward nonwhite versus white patients being less likely to receive chemotherapy-based treatment (31.7% vs. 38.2%; P=0.067). Whereas there are treatment disparities related to LCH patient age and perhaps race, patient age is the strongest predictor of survival, with patients aged 21 to 100 years with lung, lymph node, skin, and bone marrow disease having the worst outcomes (P<0.0001).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Current Advances in N6-Methyladenosine Methylation Modification During Bladder Cancer

Front Genet. 2022 Jan 11;12:825109. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.825109. eCollection 2021. N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is a dynamic, reversible post-transcriptional modification, and the most common internal modification of eukaryotic messenger RNA (mRNA). Considerable evidence now shows that m6A alters gene expression, thereby regulating cell self-renewal, differentiation, invasion, and apoptotic processes. M6A methylation disorders are directly related to abnormal RNA metabolism, which may lead to tumor formation. M6A methyltransferase is the dominant catalyst during m6A modification; it removes m6A demethylase, promotes recognition by m6A binding proteins, and regulates mRNA metabolic processes. Bladder cancer (BC) is a urinary system malignant tumor, with complex etiology and high incidence rates. A well-differentiated or moderately differentiated pathological type at initial diagnosis accounts for most patients with BC. For differentiated superficial bladder urothelial carcinoma, the prognosis is normally good after surgery. However, due to poor epithelial cell differentiation, BC urothelial cell proliferation and infiltration may lead to invasive or metastatic BC, which lowers the 5-years survival rate and significantly affects clinical treatments in elderly patients. Here, we review the latest progress in m6A RNA methylation research and investigate its regulation on BC occurrence and development.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Can cystinuria decrease the effectiveness of RIRS with high-power ho:yag laser in children? Outcomes from a tertiary endourology referral center

Urolithiasis. 2022 Jan 27. doi: 10.1007/s00240-022-01301-w. Online ahead of print. Cystinuria, which is the cause of cystine urolithiasis, accounts for 2-6% of all urinary stones in children, has a low prevalence with a high recurrence rate, making this metabolic disorder a therapeutic challenge in pediatric population. The aim of this work is evaluate the efficacy and safety of retrograde intra-renal surgery (RIRS) in pediatric patients with cystinuria and kidney stones smaller than 2 cm. Prospective study of 64 stones treated in 22 retrograde intra-renal surgeries (RIRS) in cystinuric pediatric patients with renal or proximal ureteral stones less than 2 cm. Average age of 9.5 years. The following data were analyzed: demographics, stone characteristics and surgical data with intra- and postoperative complications. Location of the stones was 68.7% in the calyces, 20.3% in the renal pelvis, and 9.3% in the ureteropelvic junction; 41% of cases had multiple locations. The average cystinuria level before the procedure was 825 mg/dL. The anatomy of 73% of the interventions increased the difficulty of flexible ureteroscopy and decreased stone free rates, because distorted renal anatomy was present: sclerosis of the pelvis or infundibulum, abnormal calyceal dilations, or excluded calyces. Intraoperative complications occurred in 18.2% of the procedures. Reno-vesical ultrasound was performed in all patients in the first postoperative month, with an SFR of 59%. Cystinuric patients are a challenge for pediatric urologists, decreasing the effectiveness of RIRS. However, it could be better treatment than SWL and with fewer complications than PCNL in the pediatric population with this disease.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Epstein-Barr Virus and Neurological Diseases

Front Mol Biosci. 2022 Jan 10;8:816098. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.816098. eCollection 2021. Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), also known as human herpesvirus 4, is a double-stranded DNA virus that is ubiquitous in 90-95% of the population as a gamma herpesvirus. It exists in two main states, latent infection and lytic replication, each encoding viral proteins with different functions. Human B-lymphocytes and epithelial cells are EBV-susceptible host cells. EBV latently infects B cells and nasopharyngeal epithelial cells throughout life in most immunologically active individuals. EBV-infected cells, free viruses, their gene products, and abnormally elevated EBV titers are observed in the cerebrospinal fluid. Studies have shown that EBV can infect neurons directly or indirectly via infected B-lymphocytes, induce neuroinflammation and demyelination, promote the proliferation, degeneration, and necrosis of glial cells, promote proliferative disorders of B- and T-lymphocytes, and contribute to the occurrence and development of nervous system diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, acute cerebellar ataxia, meningitis, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and brain tumors. However, the specific underlying molecular mechanisms are unclear. In this paper, we review the mechanisms underlying the role of EBV in the development of central nervous system diseases, which could bebeneficial in providing new research ideas and potential clinical therapeutic targets for neurological diseases.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Single-cell sequencing and its applications in bladder cancer

Expert Rev Mol Med. 2022 Jan 28;24:e6. doi: 10.1017/erm.2021.23. Bladder cancer is the most common malignant tumour of the urinary system that is characterised by significant intra-tumoural heterogeneity. While large-scale sequencing projects have provided a preliminary understanding of tumour heterogeneity, these findings are based on the average signals obtained from the pooled populations of diverse cells. Recent advances in single-cell sequencing (SCS) technologies have been critical in this regard, opening up new ways of understanding the nuanced tumour biology by identifying distinct cellular subpopulations, dissecting the tumour microenvironment, and characterizing cellular genomic mutations. By integrating these novel insights, SCS technologies are expected to make powerful and meaningful changes to the current diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer through the identification and usage of novel biomarkers as well as targeted therapeutics. SCS can discriminate complex heterogeneity in a large population of tumour cells and determine the key molecular properties that influence clinical outcomes. Here, we review the advances in single-cell technologies and discuss their applications in cancer research and clinical practice, with a specific focus on bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Fosfomycin Prevents Intravenous Antibiotic Therapy in Women With Recurrent Urinary Tract Infections: A Retrospective Review

Female Pelvic Med Reconstr Surg. 2022 Feb 1;28(2):109-114. doi: 10.1097/SPV.0000000000001083. OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to evaluate the role of oral fosfomycin to prevent the use of intravenous (IV) antibiotic therapy in women with recurrent urinary tract infection (RUTI) complicated by antibiotic allergies and/or multidrug-resistant organisms. METHODS: After...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

High expression of tight junction protein 1 as a predictive biomarker for bladder cancer grade and staging

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 27;12(1):1496. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-05631-y. Tight junction proteins 1-3 (TJP1-3) are components of tight junctions that can link transmembrane proteins to the actin cytoskeleton, and their incidence directly correlates to metastasis. However, the role of the TJP family in bladder cancer has not been adequately evaluated. In this study, we evaluated the genetic changes, mRNA and protein expressions of the target genes of the TJP family in bladder cancer patients using online database and immunohistochemistry, respectively. We found that TJP1 was amplified in bladder cancer tissue and that the protein expression levels were significantly associated with age (p = 0.03), grade (p = 0.007), and stage (p = 0.011). We also examined the correlation between TJP1 and other high-frequency mutation genes using TIMER. TJP1 mRNA levels were positively correlated with TTN and RYR3 mRNA levels in bladder cancer tissue. Taken together, TJP1 expression is associated with poor clinical outcomes in patients with bladder cancer and can be a useful predictive biomarker for bladder cancer staging.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Anticancer potential of corilagin on T24 and TSGH 8301 bladder cancer cells via the activation of apoptosis by the suppression of NF-kappaB-induced P13K/Akt signaling pathway

Environ Toxicol. 2022 Jan 27. doi: 10.1002/tox.23472. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is a primary source of malignancy-associated death, and the mortality rate is high due to its prevalence of metastasis. Corilagin (CLG), a bioactive constituent of numerous medicinal plants, exerts assorted pharmacological actions comprising anti-cancer, apoptotic, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective. CLG possesses a substantial anti-tumor prospective and less noxiousness in normal cells in vitro. However, the molecular mechanisms of CLG on BC cells are not studied well. The current research explored the molecular process intricate in the anticancer and anti-proliferative actions of CLG on the relocation of BC cells T24 and TSGH 8301. The cytotoxicity, apoptosis, adhesion, and migration of CLG on BC cells T24 and TSGH 8301 were evaluated by MTT assay, DAPI, Rh-123, cell adhesion, and cell migration assay. The results point out that CLG inhibits the viability, adhesion, movement, incursion, and inflammation, whereas persuades BC cells apoptosis in a concentration-dependent mode. Besides, CLG treated with T24 and TSGH-8301 cells subdue inflammatory and PI3K/Akt signaling pathways. CLG is accomplished of impeding BC cell migration, invasion, and metastasis through the repression of the NF-κB mediated P13K/Akt signaling. Our findings offer a unique vision into the demonstration of the anti-cancer potential of CLG on BC cells.
CANCER
Phys.org

Potential of structural proteomics in treating neurodegenerative diseases

Two researchers from Skoltech and McGill University have published a review of the promising research field known as structural proteomics in the journal Chemical Reviews. This field combines protein chemistry and mass spectrometry, an advanced analytical technique for identifying the chemical composition of substances based on precise mass. The ultimate goal is to resolve the detailed structure of proteins and therefore understand pathological processes, like Alzheimer's, on the molecular level and predict drug candidates against diverse diseases faster and more efficiently.
SCIENCE
healio.com

Oral microbiome therapeutic shows potential in reducing recurrent C. difficileinfection

An investigational oral microbiome therapeutic was superior to placebo in reducing the risk for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection among patients with three or more episodes, according to the results of a phase 3 trial. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled ECOSPOR III study evaluated SER-109, which is composed of live purified Firmicutes...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Plasma Micro RNA-1-3p Levels Linked to Development of Atrial Fibrillation

Researchers, led by Begoña Benito, MD, from the Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain, examined markers of subclinical atrial fibrillation (AFib) in patients with cryptogenic stroke (CrS) by comparing circulating microRNA (miRNA) profiles between patients with CrS and AFib and those with persistent sinus rhythm. The study, published in Revista Española de Cardiologia, reported that plasma levels of miR-1-3p were elevated in patients with CrS and subsequent AFib.
SCIENCE

