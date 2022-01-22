ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT-based radiomics to predict muscle invasion in bladder cancer

Eur Radiol. 2022 Jan 22. doi: 10.1007/s00330-021-08426-3. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the feasibility of a computed tomography (CT)-based radiomics prediction model to evaluate muscle invasive status in bladder cancer. METHODS: Patients who underwent CT urography at two medical centers from October 2014 to May 2020...

docwirenews.com

Stage-stratified molecular profiling of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer enhances biological, clinical, and therapeutic insight

Cell Rep Med. 2021 Dec 21;2(12):100472. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100472. eCollection 2021 Dec 21. Understanding the molecular determinants that underpin the clinical heterogeneity of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is essential for prognostication and therapy development. Stage T1 disease in particular presents a high risk of progression and requires improved understanding. We present a detailed multi-omics study containing gene expression, copy number, and mutational profiles that show relationships to immune infiltration, disease recurrence, and progression to muscle invasion. We compare expression and genomic subtypes derived from all NMIBCs with those derived from the individual disease stages Ta and T1. We show that sufficient molecular heterogeneity exists within the separate stages to allow subclassification and that this is more clinically meaningful for stage T1 disease than that derived from all NMIBCs. This provides improved biological understanding and identifies subtypes of T1 tumors that may benefit from chemo- or immunotherapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Immune profiles and DNA methylation alterations related with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer outcomes

Clin Epigenetics. 2022 Jan 21;14(1):14. doi: 10.1186/s13148-022-01234-6. BACKGROUND: Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients receive frequent monitoring because ≥ 70% will have recurrent disease. However, screening is invasive, expensive, and associated with significant morbidity making bladder cancer the most expensive cancer to treat per capita. There is an urgent need to expand the understanding of markers related to recurrence and survival outcomes of NMIBC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Modified 5-Item Frailty Index Score as Prognostic Marker After Radical Cystectomy in Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00250-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.016. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: A modified 5-item frailty index was recently developed as a predictor of patient comorbidity-based mortality and morbidity. We evaluate the association between preoperative modified 5-item frailty index score and prognosis after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer. PATIENTS...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Identification of a Novel PPAR Signature for Predicting Prognosis, Immune Microenvironment, and Chemotherapy Response in Bladder Cancer

PPAR Res. 2021 Dec 30;2021:7056506. doi: 10.1155/2021/7056506. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Mounting evidence has confirmed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) played a crucial role in the development and progression of bladder cancer (BLCA). The purpose of this study is to comprehensively investigate the function and prognostic value of PPAR-targeted genes in BLCA.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Sociodemographic Disparities in Access to Chemotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 24:S1558-7673(21)00248-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.017. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We sought to evaluate sociodemographic disparities in access to neoadjuvant (NAC) and adjuvant (AC) chemotherapy in the United States and their effect on survival. METHODS: The National Cancer Database was used to identify all patients from 2004...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Application Effect of Traditional Chinese Medicine Nursing on General Anesthesia Combined with Epidural Anesthesia and Electric Resection for the Treatment of Bladder Cancer and Its Influence on Tumor Markers

Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2022 Jan 15;2022:7178711. doi: 10.1155/2022/7178711. eCollection 2022. OBJECTIVE: To explore the effects of traditional Chinese medicine nursing on general anesthesia combined with epidural anesthesia and electric resection to treat bladder cancer and its influence on tumor markers. METHODS: A total of 160 patients with non-muscle-invasive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Effects of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Dec 15;13(12):13845-13853. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficiency of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions. METHODS: The clinical data of 120 patients with invasive bladder cancer admitted to...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Deciphering the influence of urinary microbiota on FoxP3+ regulatory T cell infiltration and prognosis in Chinese patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Hum Cell. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s13577-021-00659-0. Online ahead of print. Despite increasing evidence that dysbiosis of urinary microbiota is closely correlated with bladder cancer, the influence of the urinary microbiota on immune evasion and tumor growth in bladder cancer is unknown. This study investigated whether the urinary microbiota influences intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells, expression of Ki-67 and clinical prognosis in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Forty male patients, including 12 and 28 with or without recurrence, respectively, were retrospectively enrolled. Midstream urine samples were preoperatively collected. Urinary microbiota composition was analyzed by 16s rDNA sequencing. Alpha and beta diversities were measured. LEfSe analysis was employed to identify specific bacteria associated with recurrence. Intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells and Ki-67 expression were evaluated by immunohistochemistry. Patients with recurrence had higher α-diversity compared to those without (Shannon Index, P = 0.0007, Simpson Index, P = 0.0004). Distinct beta diversity was observed between recurrence and non-recurrence groups (weighted Unifrac P = 0.02; unweighted Unifrac P = 0.001). LEfSe analysis showed that the recurrence group displayed marked enrichment of Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, and Acinetobacter genera. Patients with higher alpha diversity had elevated Ki-67 expression than those with lower alpha diversity (P = 0.0194), although microbial diversity was unassociated with infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (P = 0.1653). Patients with lower urinary microbial diversity had prolonged recurrence-free survival compared to those with higher diversity. Perturbation of urinary microbiota may induce immune evasion and tumor growth, eventually contributing to unfavorable outcomes. Additional study is warranted to confirm a causal role of urinary microbiota in modulating antitumor immune response and survival in bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Radical cystectomy versus trimodality therapy for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma of the bladder

Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 17:S1078-1439(21)00559-7. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.12.015. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The comparative effectiveness of radical cystectomy (RC) and trimodality therapy (TMT) for muscle-invasive bladder cancer remains uncertain, as no randomized data exist. A phase 3 trial (SPARE) was attempted in the UK, however, was deemed infeasible and closed.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Cancer of the Bladder Risk Assessment (COBRA) score accurately predicts cancer-specific survival after radical cystectomy: external validation and lymphovascular invasion assessment value to improve its performance

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 16:S1558-7673(21)00241-X. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.010. Online ahead of print. The Cancer of the Bladder Risk Assessment (COBRA) score is a predictive tool for estimating Cancer Specific Survival (CSS) after Radical Cystectomy (RC) for urothelial carcinoma. COBRA score variables are: age at RC, Tumor stage and Lymph Node Density (LND). We sought to externally validate the COBRA score and to improve its performance in estimating CSS adding Lymphovascular Invasion (LVI) as a further variable (Modified COBRA score). Clinicopathological and survival data from 789 patients who underwent RC and Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection (PLND) between January 2007 and December 2020 in two European referral centers (Paris, France and Badalona, Spain) were analyzed. COBRA score was applied to our cohort and CSS Kaplan-Meier curves were performed. Univariable and Multivariable analysis was performed in order to identify risk factors for Cancer Specific Mortality (CSM) and a score was assigned for any statistically significant risk factor; afterward, c-index calculation was performed and CCS curves have been plotted for the model after having integrated LVI variable to the COBRA score. Finally, we compared both COBRA score and Modified COBRA score models with the established AJCC model. A total of 789 patients underwent RC during the observation period. Complete data were available for 731 patients with a median follow-up of 32 months (8-47). CSM was 27.6% (no. 218 patients) at follow-up. When COBRA score was applied to our cohort, c-index was 0.76. Regression COX analysis has shown HR 0.36, CI 95% (0.16-0.83), P = .016 for patients with COBRA score 1; HR 0, CI 95% (0-1.77), P =.94 for score 2; HR 0.51, CI 95% (0.39 -0.67), P =.001 for score 3; HR 1.67, CI 95% (1.23-2.27), P =.001 for score 4; HR 2.45, CI 95% (1.51-3.99), P =.001 for score 5; HR 2.01, CI 95% (1.42-2.85), P =.001 for score 6 and HR 0.66, CI 95% (0.09-4.73), P =.682 for score 7. When the LVI variable was added to the CSS predictive model the discriminatory power increased to a c-index of 0.78. COBRA score adequately identifies those patients with a higher risk of CSM, with a c-index of 0.76. Moreover, LVI variable further improves its predictive accuracy from c-index of 0.76 to c-index of 0.78. LVI variable could be integrated in the COBRA score to optimizing prognosis stratification for patients who undergo RC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Intravesical Therapy for Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer: What Is the Real Impact of Squamous Cell Carcinoma Variant on Oncological Outcomes?

Medicina (Kaunas). 2022 Jan 7;58(1):90. doi: 10.3390/medicina58010090. Background and Objectives: To evaluate the oncological impact of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) variant in patients submitted to intravesical therapy for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Materials and Methods: Between January 2015 and January 2020, patients with conventional urothelial NMIBC (TCC) or urothelial NMIBC with SCC variant (TCC + SCC) and submitted to adjuvant intravesical therapies were collected. Kaplan-Meier analyses targeted disease recurrence and progression. Uni- and multivariable Cox regression analyses were used to test the role of SCC on disease recurrence and/or progression. Results: A total of 32 patients out of 353 had SCC at diagnosis. Recurrence was observed in 42% of TCC and 44% of TCC + SCC patients (p = 0.88), while progression was observed in 12% of both TCC and TCC + SCC patients (p = 0.78). At multivariable Cox regression analyses, the presence of SCC variant was not associated with higher rates of neither recurrence (p = 0.663) nor progression (p = 0.582). Conclusions: We presented data from the largest series on patients with TCC and concomitant SCC histological variant managed with intravesical therapy (BCG or MMC). No significant differences were found in term of recurrence and progression between TCC and TCC + SCC. Despite the limited sample size, this study paves the way for a possible implementation of the use of intravesical BCG and MMC in NMIBC with histological variants.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Machine Learning in Prediction of Bladder Cancer on Clinical Laboratory Data

Diagnostics (Basel). 2022 Jan 14;12(1):203. doi: 10.3390/diagnostics12010203. Bladder cancer has been increasing globally. Urinary cytology is considered a major screening method for bladder cancer, but it has poor sensitivity. This study aimed to utilize clinical laboratory data and machine learning methods to build predictive models of bladder cancer. A total of 1336 patients with cystitis, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, uterus cancer, and prostate cancer were enrolled in this study. Two-step feature selection combined with WEKA and forward selection was performed. Furthermore, five machine learning models, including decision tree, random forest, support vector machine, extreme gradient boosting (XGBoost), and light gradient boosting machine (GBM) were applied. Features, including calcium, alkaline phosphatase (ALP), albumin, urine ketone, urine occult blood, creatinine, alanine aminotransferase (ALT), and diabetes were selected. The lightGBM model obtained an accuracy of 84.8% to 86.9%, a sensitivity 84% to 87.8%, a specificity of 82.9% to 86.7%, and an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.88 to 0.92 in discriminating bladder cancer from cystitis and other cancers. Our study provides a demonstration of utilizing clinical laboratory data to predict bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Development of novel aptamer-based targeted chemotherapy for bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 21:canres.2691.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2691. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is common worldwide, with most patients presenting with non-muscle invasive disease. Multiple intravesical recurrences lead to reduced quality of life and high costs for patients with this form of BC. Intravesical chemotherapy aimed at reducing recurrence is the standard-of-care but has significant side effects from non-specific cytotoxicity to normal urothelium. Importantly, toxicity limits doses that can be administered. Thus, tumor-specific drug targeting could reduce toxicity and enhance effectiveness by allowing higher doses. Here, using cell internalization systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX), we identify a novel bladder cancer-specific, chemically modified nucleic acid aptamer that can be preferentially internalized into tumor cells but not normal urothelial cells. The 35-nucleotide B1 aptamer is internalized into bladder cancer cells through clathrin-mediated endocytosis and macropinocytosis. As proof of principle, a B1-guided DNA nanotrain delivery vehicle for epirubicin was constructed as a targeted intravesical chemotherapy. The B1-nanotrain-epirubicin construct exhibited selective cytotoxicity towards bladder cancer cells and outperformed epirubicin in murine orthotopic xenograft models of human bladder cancer. This aptamer-based delivery system makes targeted chemotherapy possible for bladder cancer, providing a compelling rationale for clinical development.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Emerging treatment options for bacillus Calmette-Guerin-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Curr Opin Support Palliat Care. 2022 Mar 1;16(1):48-53. doi: 10.1097/SPC.0000000000000587. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The majority of new bladder cancer diagnoses are non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). For patients with intermediate-risk and high-risk NMIBC, the preferred treatment after transurethral tumor resection is bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) intravesical therapy; however, some patients receiving BCG do not respond and are at risk for recurrence and progression to muscle invasive disease. Currently, there is a lack of bladder-sparing therapies for patients that do not respond to BCG therapy. This review highlights recent advances in bladder-sparing therapies for NMIBC that do not respond to BCG therapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Chronic exposure to nitrate in drinking water and the risk of bladder cancer: a meta-analysis of epidemiological evidence

Public Health. 2022 Jan 18;203:123-129. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2021.11.019. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the association between chronic exposure to nitrate in drinking water and the risk of bladder cancer. STUDY DESIGN: Meta-analysis. METHODS: After a systematic retrieval of eligible epidemiological studies, pooled odds ratios (ORs) with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

RNA-binding proteins RBM-HuR, RBM3 and PODXL expression in urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder. Prognostic and clinical implications

Contemp Oncol (Pozn). 2021;25(4):279-290. doi: 10.5114/wo.2021.112371. Epub 2022 Jan 5. AIM OF THE STUDY: The clinical significance and predictive and prognostic value of HuR, RBM3, and PODXL expression in patients with urothelial bladder cancer (UBC) are not clear yet. The aim of this study was to assess HuR, RBM3 and PODXL expression in muscle invasive and non-muscle invasive UBC tissues, and to investigate the clinicopathological correlations and their predictive and prognostic impact in patients with such type of cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Prostatic urethra recurrence after transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)

Clin Case Rep. 2022 Jan 8;10(1):e05256. doi: 10.1002/ccr3.5256. eCollection 2022 Jan. Urinary bladder cancer is frequently multifocal and has a high incidence of recurrence. Although the prostatic urethra is a frequent site of tumor relapse in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer treated with TURBT, such tumors are often underdiagnosed. Here we present two cases having urethral recurrence after TURBT.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Culture of Bladder Cancer Organoids as Precision Medicine Tools

J Vis Exp. 2021 Dec 28;(178). doi: 10.3791/63192. Current in vitro therapeutic testing platforms lack relevance to tumor pathophysiology, typically employing cancer cell lines established as two-dimensional (2D) cultures on tissue culture plastic. There is a critical need for more representative models of tumor complexity that can accurately predict therapeutic response and sensitivity. The development of three-dimensional (3D) ex vivo culture of patient-derived organoids (PDOs), derived from fresh tumor tissues, aims to address these shortcomings. Organoid cultures can be used as tumor surrogates in parallel to routine clinical management to inform therapeutic decisions by identifying potential effective interventions and indicating therapies that may be futile. Here, this procedure aims to describe strategies and a detailed step-by-step protocol to establish bladder cancer PDOs from fresh, viable clinical tissue. Our well-established, optimized protocols are practical to set up 3D cultures for experiments using limited and diverse starting material directly from patients or patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor material. This procedure can also be employed by most laboratories equipped with standard tissue culture equipment. The organoids generated using this protocol can be used as ex vivo surrogates to understand both the molecular mechanisms underpinning urological cancer pathology and to evaluate treatments to inform clinical management.
CANCER

