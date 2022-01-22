ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roles and drug development of METTL3 (methyltransferase-like 3) in anti-tumor therapy

Eur J Med Chem. 2022 Jan 12;230:114118. doi: 10.1016/j.ejmech.2022.114118. Online ahead of print. Methyltransferase complex, such as METTL3/METTL14/WTP, catalyze N6-methyladenosine (m6A), which is the most abundant mRNA modification in mammals. Besides acting as a...

dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover how lactic acid weakens anti-tumor defenses

In cancer research, it has long been known that lactic acid, or lactate, is produced in large quantities by cancer cells and that this lactic acid disrupts our defense against tumors. Until now, however, we did not know exactly how this happens. Prof Jo Van Ginderachter, immunologist and cancer researcher at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB), found the answer, in collaboration with Ph.D. student Xenia Geeraerts (VUB), Prof Sarah-Maria Fendt (VIB-KU Leuven) and Prof Jan Van den Bossche of the University of Amsterdam. The findings were published in Cell Reports.
docwirenews.com

The discovery and development of transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) inhibitors as candidate drugs for the treatment of COVID-19

Expert Opin Drug Discov. 2022 Jan 24:1-16. doi: 10.1080/17460441.2022.2029843. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused the devastating pandemic named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Unfortunately, the discovery of antiviral agents to combat COVID-19 is still an unmet need. Transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) is an important mediator in viral infection and thus, TMPRRS2 inhibitors may be attractive agents for COVID-19 treatment.
docwirenews.com

Incidence, Clinical Features, and Outcomes of Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in the United States

J Pediatr Hematol Oncol. 2022 Jan 26. doi: 10.1097/MPH.0000000000002383. Online ahead of print. Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) is a disorder with highly diverse clinical manifestations. We explored if age, sex, race, organ system involved, and therapy approaches determine patient survival in the era of modern treatments. LCH patient data reported to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program in 2010-2016 (n=1282; age: 0 to 100 y) was analyzed. Age-specific LCH incidence flattening to a low level suggests an age cutoff for pediatric patients of 20 years. The overall survival probability is lower for patients aged 21 to 100 years (P<0.0001), irrespective of sex and race. The commonest sites involved in the 0- to 20-year age group were bone, skin, and bone marrow; this shifted to lung, bone, and skin as the commonest disease sites in patients aged 21 to 100 years. The treatments applied differed between age groups, as younger versus older patients were more likely to receive chemotherapy-based treatment (48.4% vs. 17%; P<0.0001). There also was a trend toward nonwhite versus white patients being less likely to receive chemotherapy-based treatment (31.7% vs. 38.2%; P=0.067). Whereas there are treatment disparities related to LCH patient age and perhaps race, patient age is the strongest predictor of survival, with patients aged 21 to 100 years with lung, lymph node, skin, and bone marrow disease having the worst outcomes (P<0.0001).
docwirenews.com

Can cystinuria decrease the effectiveness of RIRS with high-power ho:yag laser in children? Outcomes from a tertiary endourology referral center

Urolithiasis. 2022 Jan 27. doi: 10.1007/s00240-022-01301-w. Online ahead of print. Cystinuria, which is the cause of cystine urolithiasis, accounts for 2-6% of all urinary stones in children, has a low prevalence with a high recurrence rate, making this metabolic disorder a therapeutic challenge in pediatric population. The aim of this work is evaluate the efficacy and safety of retrograde intra-renal surgery (RIRS) in pediatric patients with cystinuria and kidney stones smaller than 2 cm. Prospective study of 64 stones treated in 22 retrograde intra-renal surgeries (RIRS) in cystinuric pediatric patients with renal or proximal ureteral stones less than 2 cm. Average age of 9.5 years. The following data were analyzed: demographics, stone characteristics and surgical data with intra- and postoperative complications. Location of the stones was 68.7% in the calyces, 20.3% in the renal pelvis, and 9.3% in the ureteropelvic junction; 41% of cases had multiple locations. The average cystinuria level before the procedure was 825 mg/dL. The anatomy of 73% of the interventions increased the difficulty of flexible ureteroscopy and decreased stone free rates, because distorted renal anatomy was present: sclerosis of the pelvis or infundibulum, abnormal calyceal dilations, or excluded calyces. Intraoperative complications occurred in 18.2% of the procedures. Reno-vesical ultrasound was performed in all patients in the first postoperative month, with an SFR of 59%. Cystinuric patients are a challenge for pediatric urologists, decreasing the effectiveness of RIRS. However, it could be better treatment than SWL and with fewer complications than PCNL in the pediatric population with this disease.
docwirenews.com

RNA-binding proteins RBM-HuR, RBM3 and PODXL expression in urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder. Prognostic and clinical implications

Contemp Oncol (Pozn). 2021;25(4):279-290. doi: 10.5114/wo.2021.112371. Epub 2022 Jan 5. AIM OF THE STUDY: The clinical significance and predictive and prognostic value of HuR, RBM3, and PODXL expression in patients with urothelial bladder cancer (UBC) are not clear yet. The aim of this study was to assess HuR, RBM3 and PODXL expression in muscle invasive and non-muscle invasive UBC tissues, and to investigate the clinicopathological correlations and their predictive and prognostic impact in patients with such type of cancer.
docwirenews.com

Citrullination in the pathology of inflammatory and autoimmune disorders: recent advances and future perspectives

Cell Mol Life Sci. 2022 Jan 25;79(2):94. doi: 10.1007/s00018-022-04126-3. Numerous post-translational modifications (PTMs) govern the collective metabolism of a cell through altering the structure and functions of proteins. The action of the most prevalent PTMs, encompassing phosphorylation, methylation, acylations, ubiquitination and glycosylation is well documented. A less explored protein PTM, conversion of peptidylarginine to citrulline, is the subject of this review. The process of citrullination is catalysed by peptidylarginine deiminases (PADs), a family of conserved enzymes expressed in a variety of human tissues. Accumulating evidence suggest that citrullination plays a significant role in regulating cellular metabolism and gene expression by affecting a multitude of pathways and modulating the chromatin status. Here, we will discuss the biochemical nature of arginine citrullination, the enzymatic machinery behind it and also provide information on the pathological consequences of citrullination in the development of inflammatory diseases (rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus, periodontitis and COVID-19), cancer and thromboembolism. Finally, developments on inhibitors against protein citrullination and recent clinical trials providing a promising therapeutic approach to inflammatory disease by targeting citrullination are discussed.
docwirenews.com

Epstein-Barr Virus and Neurological Diseases

Front Mol Biosci. 2022 Jan 10;8:816098. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.816098. eCollection 2021. Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), also known as human herpesvirus 4, is a double-stranded DNA virus that is ubiquitous in 90-95% of the population as a gamma herpesvirus. It exists in two main states, latent infection and lytic replication, each encoding viral proteins with different functions. Human B-lymphocytes and epithelial cells are EBV-susceptible host cells. EBV latently infects B cells and nasopharyngeal epithelial cells throughout life in most immunologically active individuals. EBV-infected cells, free viruses, their gene products, and abnormally elevated EBV titers are observed in the cerebrospinal fluid. Studies have shown that EBV can infect neurons directly or indirectly via infected B-lymphocytes, induce neuroinflammation and demyelination, promote the proliferation, degeneration, and necrosis of glial cells, promote proliferative disorders of B- and T-lymphocytes, and contribute to the occurrence and development of nervous system diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, acute cerebellar ataxia, meningitis, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and brain tumors. However, the specific underlying molecular mechanisms are unclear. In this paper, we review the mechanisms underlying the role of EBV in the development of central nervous system diseases, which could bebeneficial in providing new research ideas and potential clinical therapeutic targets for neurological diseases.
Current Advances in N6-Methyladenosine Methylation Modification During Bladder Cancer

Front Genet. 2022 Jan 11;12:825109. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.825109. eCollection 2021. N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is a dynamic, reversible post-transcriptional modification, and the most common internal modification of eukaryotic messenger RNA (mRNA). Considerable evidence now shows that m6A alters gene expression, thereby regulating cell self-renewal, differentiation, invasion, and apoptotic processes. M6A methylation disorders are directly related to abnormal RNA metabolism, which may lead to tumor formation. M6A methyltransferase is the dominant catalyst during m6A modification; it removes m6A demethylase, promotes recognition by m6A binding proteins, and regulates mRNA metabolic processes. Bladder cancer (BC) is a urinary system malignant tumor, with complex etiology and high incidence rates. A well-differentiated or moderately differentiated pathological type at initial diagnosis accounts for most patients with BC. For differentiated superficial bladder urothelial carcinoma, the prognosis is normally good after surgery. However, due to poor epithelial cell differentiation, BC urothelial cell proliferation and infiltration may lead to invasive or metastatic BC, which lowers the 5-years survival rate and significantly affects clinical treatments in elderly patients. Here, we review the latest progress in m6A RNA methylation research and investigate its regulation on BC occurrence and development.
docwirenews.com

Spherical and rod shaped mesoporous silica nanoparticles for cancer-targeted and photosensitizer delivery in photodynamic therapy

J Mater Chem B. 2022 Jan 27. doi: 10.1039/d1tb02299g. Online ahead of print. Mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNPs) have attracted much attention in many biomedical applications. One of the fields in which smart functional nanosystems have found wide application is cancer treatment. Here, we present new silica nanoparticle-based systems which have been explored as efficient vehicles to transport and deliver photosensitizers (PSs) into tumor tissues during photodynamic therapy (PDT). In this work, we report the preparation, characterization, and in vitro studies of distinct shaped MSNPs grafted with S-glycoside porphyrins (Pors). The ensuing nanomaterials were fully characterized, and their properties as third-generation PSs for PDT against two bladder cancer cell lines, HT-1376 and UM-UC-3, were examined. The best uptake results were obtained for MSNP-PS2, while MSNP-PS1 showed the lowest cellular uptake among the nanocarriers tested, but revealed the best phototoxicity in both cancer cells. Overall, the phototoxicity was higher with MSNPs than with mesoporous silica nanorods (MSNRs) and higher uptake and phototoxicity were consistently observed in UM-UC-3 rather than in HT-1376 cancer cells.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Cocrystal Pharma to develop two antiviral drugs as oral Covid-19 therapies

The company plans to start clinical trial of one of the oral antiviral candidates soon this year. Cocrystal Pharma has announced the selection of two investigational antiviral drug candidates, CDI-988 and CDI-873, to further develop them as oral therapies to treat Covid-19. The new broad-spectrum oral candidates act on a...
docwirenews.com

Plasma Micro RNA-1-3p Levels Linked to Development of Atrial Fibrillation

Researchers, led by Begoña Benito, MD, from the Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain, examined markers of subclinical atrial fibrillation (AFib) in patients with cryptogenic stroke (CrS) by comparing circulating microRNA (miRNA) profiles between patients with CrS and AFib and those with persistent sinus rhythm. The study, published in Revista Española de Cardiologia, reported that plasma levels of miR-1-3p were elevated in patients with CrS and subsequent AFib.
Seeking Alpha

Champions Oncology-Fannin team up to develop therapeutics for tumors

Champions Oncology (CSBR +0.1%) is collaborating with Fannin Innovation Studio to develop next generation therapeutics drug conjugates for tumors. The partnership will combine novel therapeutic targets identified within Champions' Lumin platform with Fannin's Therapeutic Raptamer platform to develop Raptamer Drug Conjugates — which engage tumor-specific therapeutic targets at a cell's surface to deliver toxic payloads to the tumor without affecting normal cells.
docwirenews.com

Severe late-onset neutropenia induced by ocrelizumab in a multiple sclerosis patient: A case report

Clin Case Rep. 2022 Jan 19;10(1):e05299. doi: 10.1002/ccr3.5299. eCollection 2022 Jan. Ocrelizumab is a recombinant humanized antibody targeted against CD-20 molecule, which was approved for the treatment of relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis. Common adverse events of ocrelizumab include infusion-related reactions like rash, pruritus, and flushing. Late-onset neutropenia (LON) is a rarely reported complication of ocrelizumab therapy. We report a case of severe late-onset neutropenia in a patient with primary progressive multiple sclerosis treated with ocrelizumab with neutropenia occurring 3 months after the last dose received treated with empirical broad-spectrum intravenous antibiotics and filgrastim. Severe late-onset neutropenia is a rare unpredictable adverse event and outlines the importance of regular routine blood workup for detecting severe neutropenia early in its course.
docwirenews.com

Impact of liberal versus conservative saturation targets on gas exchange indices in COVID-19 related acute respiratory distress syndrome: a physiological study

Rev Bras Ter Intensiva. 2022 Jan 24;33(4):537-543. doi: 10.5935/0103-507X.20210081. eCollection 2022. OBJECTIVE: To compare gas exchange indices behavior by using liberal versus conservative oxygenation targets in patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 under invasive mechanical ventilation. We also assessed the influence of high FiO2 on respiratory system mechanics.
MedicalXpress

Tumors dramatically shrink with new approach to cell therapy

Northwestern University scientists have developed a new tool to harness immune cells from tumors to fight cancer rapidly and effectively. Their findings, to be published January 27 in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, showed a dramatic shrinkage in tumors in mice compared to traditional cell therapy methods. With a novel microfluidic device that could be 3D printed, the team multiplied, sorted through and harvested hundreds of millions of cells, recovering 400% more of the tumor-eating cells than current approaches.
docwirenews.com

Ginsenosides in central nervous system diseases: Pharmacological actions, mechanisms, and therapeutics

Phytother Res. 2022 Jan 27. doi: 10.1002/ptr.7395. Online ahead of print. The nervous system is one of the most complex physiological systems, and central nervous system diseases (CNSDs) are serious diseases that affect human health. Ginseng (Panax L.), the root of Panax species, are famous Chinese herbs that have been used for various diseases in China, Japan, and Korea since ancient times, and remain a popular natural medicine used worldwide in modern times. Ginsenosides are the main active components of ginseng, and increasing evidence has demonstrated that ginsenosides can prevent CNSDs, including neurodegenerative diseases, memory and cognitive impairment, cerebral ischemia injury, depression, brain glioma, multiple sclerosis, which has been confirmed in numerous studies. Therefore, this review summarizes the potential pathways by which ginsenosides affect the pathogenesis of CNSDs mainly including antioxidant effects, anti-inflammatory effects, anti-apoptotic effects, and nerve protection, which provides novel ideas for the treatment of CNSDs.
docwirenews.com

Feel to Heal: Negative Emotion Differentiation Promotes Medication Adherence in Multiple Sclerosis

Front Psychol. 2022 Jan 10;12:687497. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2021.687497. eCollection 2021. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that results in lower quality of life. Medication adherence is important for reducing relapse, disease progression, and MS-related symptoms, particularly during the early stages of MS. However, adherence may be impacted by negative emotional states. Therefore, it is important to identify protective factors. Past research suggests that the ability to discriminate between negative emotional states, also known as negative emotion differentiation (NED), may be protective against enactment of maladaptive risk-related behaviors. However, less is known as to how NED may promote adaptive health behaviors such as medication adherence. Utilizing weekly diaries, we investigated whether NED moderates the association between negative affect and medication adherence rates across 58 weeks among patients (n = 27) newly diagnosed with MS (following McDonald criteria). Results revealed that NED significantly moderated the relationship between negative affect and medication adherence. Specifically, greater negative affect was associated with lower adherence only for individuals reporting low NED. However, this link disappeared for those reporting moderate to high NED. Building upon past research, our findings suggest that NED may promote adaptive health behaviors and have important clinical implications for the treatment and management of chronic illness.
docwirenews.com

The era of biomarkers and precision medicine in colorectal cancer: an interview with Ajay Goel

Epigenomics. 2022 Jan 27. doi: 10.2217/epi-2022-0010. Online ahead of print. In this interview, Professor Ajay Goel speaks with Storm Johnson, Commissioning Editor for Epigenomics, on his work to date in the field of epigenetic biomarkers in colorectal cancer. Ajay Goel, PhD, is a Professor and Founding Chair of the Department of Molecular Diagnostics, at the Beckman Research Institute and Associate Director of Basic Science at the City of Hope comprehensive Cancer Center. He also serves as Director of Biotech Innovations at the City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA. Dr Goel has spent more than 25 years researching cancer and has been the lead author or contributor to more than 350 scientific articles published in peer-reviewed international journals and several book chapters. He is also a primary inventor on more than 40 international patents aimed at developing various disease biomarkers or therapeutic targets for gastrointestinal cancers. He is currently using advanced genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic approaches to develop novel circulating, liquid biopsy-based biomarkers (e.g., cell-free nucleic acids, exosomes) for the early detection, prognosis and determination of predictive responses to chemotherapy and targeted drugs in gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. In addition, his group is interested in the identification of novel therapeutic targets, particularly immune therapy, for various GI cancers. His research also involves understanding the role of gut microbiome, health disparities and the prevention of GI cancers using integrative and alternative approaches. Dr Goel is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research, American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Gastroenterology Association. He is on the international editorial boards of several journals, including Gastroenterology, Clinical Cancer Research, Carcinogenesis, PLoS ONE, Molecular Carcinogenesis, Scientific Reports, Epigenomics, Future Oncology, Alternative Therapies in Heath and Medicine, Digestive Diseases and Sciences, and Molecular Therapy Oncolytics. He is also actively involved in peer-reviewing activities for more than 100 international scientific journals and various grant review panels of various national and international funding organizations. His research has been actively funded by various private and federal organizations, including the National Cancer Institute at the NIH, American Cancer Society and state organizations. He has won more than a dozen national and international awards and honors and has been invited for visiting professorships by various national and international academic institutions and academic bodies.
