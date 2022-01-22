ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Development of novel aptamer-based targeted chemotherapy for bladder cancer

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 6 days ago

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 21:canres.2691.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2691. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is common worldwide, with most patients presenting with non-muscle invasive disease. Multiple intravesical recurrences lead to reduced quality of life and high costs for patients with...

MedicalXpress

How targeting healthy cells could help develop treatments for pancreatic cancer

Researchers at Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London, supported by a partnership between the UK charities Worldwide Cancer Research and Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, have made a discovery that reveals new insight into how healthy cells help pancreatic tumors develop, which they hope will lead to the development of new drugs for this hard to treat cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Stage-stratified molecular profiling of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer enhances biological, clinical, and therapeutic insight

Cell Rep Med. 2021 Dec 21;2(12):100472. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100472. eCollection 2021 Dec 21. Understanding the molecular determinants that underpin the clinical heterogeneity of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is essential for prognostication and therapy development. Stage T1 disease in particular presents a high risk of progression and requires improved understanding. We present a detailed multi-omics study containing gene expression, copy number, and mutational profiles that show relationships to immune infiltration, disease recurrence, and progression to muscle invasion. We compare expression and genomic subtypes derived from all NMIBCs with those derived from the individual disease stages Ta and T1. We show that sufficient molecular heterogeneity exists within the separate stages to allow subclassification and that this is more clinically meaningful for stage T1 disease than that derived from all NMIBCs. This provides improved biological understanding and identifies subtypes of T1 tumors that may benefit from chemo- or immunotherapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Sensitivity to chemotherapy may guide treatment of patients with stomach cancer

A study led by scientists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center shows that chemotherapy after surgery for gastric adenocarcinoma is significantly associated with longer survival in patients with chemosensitive disease, but not in those with very sensitive or refractory disease. These findings, which were recently published in the journal JAMA Network Open, suggest that assessing how responsive a tumor appears to be to treatment with chemotherapy before surgery can be used to guide decisions regarding postoperative chemotherapy, thereby personalizing treatment of patients with this type of stomach cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Culture of Bladder Cancer Organoids as Precision Medicine Tools

J Vis Exp. 2021 Dec 28;(178). doi: 10.3791/63192. Current in vitro therapeutic testing platforms lack relevance to tumor pathophysiology, typically employing cancer cell lines established as two-dimensional (2D) cultures on tissue culture plastic. There is a critical need for more representative models of tumor complexity that can accurately predict therapeutic response and sensitivity. The development of three-dimensional (3D) ex vivo culture of patient-derived organoids (PDOs), derived from fresh tumor tissues, aims to address these shortcomings. Organoid cultures can be used as tumor surrogates in parallel to routine clinical management to inform therapeutic decisions by identifying potential effective interventions and indicating therapies that may be futile. Here, this procedure aims to describe strategies and a detailed step-by-step protocol to establish bladder cancer PDOs from fresh, viable clinical tissue. Our well-established, optimized protocols are practical to set up 3D cultures for experiments using limited and diverse starting material directly from patients or patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor material. This procedure can also be employed by most laboratories equipped with standard tissue culture equipment. The organoids generated using this protocol can be used as ex vivo surrogates to understand both the molecular mechanisms underpinning urological cancer pathology and to evaluate treatments to inform clinical management.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Exploiting protein family and protein network data to identify novel drug targets for bladder cancer

Oncotarget. 2022 Jan 12;13:105-117. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.28175. eCollection 2022. Bladder cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer and yet there are limited small molecule targeted therapies. Here, we present a computational platform to identify new potential targets for bladder cancer therapy. Our method initially exploited a set of known driver genes for bladder cancer combined with predicted bladder cancer genes from mutationally enriched protein domain families. We enriched this initial set of genes using protein network data to identify a comprehensive set of 323 putative bladder cancer targets. Pathway and cancer hallmarks analyses highlighted putative mechanisms in agreement with those previously reported for this cancer and revealed protein network modules highly enriched in potential drivers likely to be good targets for targeted therapies. 21 of our potential drug targets are targeted by FDA approved drugs for other diseases – some of them are known drivers or are already being targeted for bladder cancer (FGFR3, ERBB3, HDAC3, EGFR). A further 4 potential drug targets were identified by inheriting drug mappings across our in-house CATH domain functional families (FunFams). Our FunFam data also allowed us to identify drug targets in families that are less prone to side effects i.e., where structurally similar protein domain relatives are less dispersed across the human protein network. We provide information on our novel potential cancer driver genes, together with information on pathways, network modules and hallmarks associated with the predicted and known bladder cancer drivers and we highlight those drivers we predict to be likely drug targets.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Identification of a Novel PPAR Signature for Predicting Prognosis, Immune Microenvironment, and Chemotherapy Response in Bladder Cancer

PPAR Res. 2021 Dec 30;2021:7056506. doi: 10.1155/2021/7056506. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Mounting evidence has confirmed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) played a crucial role in the development and progression of bladder cancer (BLCA). The purpose of this study is to comprehensively investigate the function and prognostic value of PPAR-targeted genes in BLCA.
CANCER
healio.com

Addition of durvalumab to chemotherapy prolongs survival in advanced biliary tract cancer

The addition of durvalumab to gemcitabine and cisplatin significantly extended OS among patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, according to results of a phase 3 study scheduled for presentation at Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The findings of the randomized TOPAZ-1 trial suggested the combination of the PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Novel Strategies Being Investigated in Endometrial Cancer

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: The landscape for endometrial cancer is very exciting. We have 5 first-line global trials evaluating immunotherapy pushed into the first line. Four of these trials are looking at chemotherapy plus or minus immunotherapy, and the fifth is looking at lenvatinib-pembrolizumab vs chemotherapy carboplatin-paclitaxel in the first-line setting. There’s no doubt that if any trials are positive, the treatment paradigm will change and will move I/O [immuno-oncology] to the first-line setting.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A urinary drug-disposing approach as an alternative to intravesical chemotherapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 17:canres.2897.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2897. Online ahead of print. The standard treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is transurethral resection of the tumors, followed by intravesical therapy (IT), which comprises a direct instillation of a solution of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine or chemotherapy into the bladder. However, the recurrence rate in this disease remains unacceptably high. IT is a local treatment that fails to reach tumors developed in the upper urinary tract (ureter and renal pelvis). The catheterization procedure required for IT is invasive, painful, and poses an increased infection risk resulting in poor patient quality of life and compliance. There is an unmet need for a potent, comprehensive, and non-invasive option. Without chemical modifications, peptides are rapidly removed by renal clearance. This “shortcoming” can be advantageous when used as a drug carrier for directing therapy to NMIBC. Here we develop a urinary drug-disposing (UDD) approach to improve NMIBC treatment. A 12-amino acid bio-inert peptide (Bdd) that can be exclusively eliminated via renal filtration was generated for delivering the microtubule inhibitor DM1 to NMIBC with minimal non-specific accumulation in other organs. The UDD approach prolonged survival of mice bearing human bladder tumors. Unlike IT, the treatment was given non-invasively (intravenously). Furthermore, it was more effective at suppressing tumor growth than clinically used IT (mitomycin) and safer than free DM1. The application of this urinary drug-disposing approach to treat kidney tumors and deliver other drugs such as doxorubicin was also demonstrated. Overall, the rapid renal clearance of peptides can be exploited to direct cancer therapies to the urinary system.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Effects of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Dec 15;13(12):13845-13853. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficiency of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions. METHODS: The clinical data of 120 patients with invasive bladder cancer admitted to...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The effect of CT high-resolution imaging diagnosis based on deep residual network on the pathology of bladder cancer classification and staging

Comput Methods Programs Biomed. 2022 Jan 14;215:106635. doi: 10.1016/j.cmpb.2022.106635. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: To study the high-resolution CT image based on deep residual network to efficiently and accurately predict the staging diagnosis of bladder tumors. METHODS: The image was processed with super-resolution to restore the missing details...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Immune profiles and DNA methylation alterations related with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer outcomes

Clin Epigenetics. 2022 Jan 21;14(1):14. doi: 10.1186/s13148-022-01234-6. BACKGROUND: Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients receive frequent monitoring because ≥ 70% will have recurrent disease. However, screening is invasive, expensive, and associated with significant morbidity making bladder cancer the most expensive cancer to treat per capita. There is an urgent need to expand the understanding of markers related to recurrence and survival outcomes of NMIBC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A Case of Curative Resection after Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Locally-Advanced Sigmoid Colon Carcinoma with Urinary Bladder Invasion

Gan To Kagaku Ryoho. 2021 Dec;48(13):1764-1766. A 56-year-old man was referred to our hospital for multidisciplinary treatment of advanced sigmoid colon carcinoma with a suspected bladder invasion. The patient received 8 courses of modified Leucovorin, fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin (mFOLFOX6)plus panitumumab as neoadjuvant chemotherapy for reliable and safe radical resection after ileostomy construction. There was a significant reduction in the tumor size following chemotherapy; hence, low anterior resection was performed. In addition, since preoperative and intraoperative findings suggested bladder invasion, a total cystectomy with ileal conduit urinary diversion was performed. The pathological diagnosis was ypT4b, N0, M0, and ypStage Ⅱc, with all surgical margins being negative. Subsequently, the patient received adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 courses of mFOLFOX6, and his condition improved with no incidence of cancer recurrence following 8 months after the operation. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for locally advanced colon cancer is one of the effective treatments for reliable and safe radical resection.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The relationship between interleukin-13 and angiogenin in patients with bladder cancer

J Physiol Pharmacol. 2021 Aug;72(4). doi: 10.26402/jpp.2021.4.13. Epub 2022 Jan 21. Participation of anti-inflammatory interleukin-13 (IL-13) in the process of carcinogenesis was well studied. Angiogenesis plays a key role in the process of tumour growth and metastasis. Higher expression of angiogenin (ANG) have been proven in many types of cancers. The aim of the study was to more fully understand the significance of plasma IL-13 as an immunomodulator and ANG as a stimulator of the angiogenesis process in patients with bladder cancer (BC) and to investigate the relationship between parameters. These parameters were examined in the group of BC patients and in subgroups of BC depending on clinical stage: non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), histopathologic malignancy low grade (LG), high grade (HG) and in primary and recurrent BC. The level of IL-13 and ANG in the plasma of BC patients and controls were measured by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. All calculations were done using the STATISTICA 13.3 (TIBCO software Inc.). Plasma levels of IL-13 and ANG were significantly higher in BC patients and in all patient subgroups examined than in the controls (p < 0.001). A negative significant correlation was found between ANG and IL-13 levels in BC-patients. Based on the receiver operating characteristic curves (ROC), IL-13 had good diagnostic value in BC. The presented results may suggest a relationship between angiogenesis and inflammation in the pathogenesis of bladder cancer and the development of this disease. With the increase of IL-13 level in BC-patients plasma, the ANG level decreased.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Represents New SOC for Esophageal Cancer/ GEJ Adenocarcinoma

According to new KEYNOTE-590 study findings, pembrolizumab and chemotherapy as a treatment for patients with locally advanced and metastatic esophageal cancer showed clinical benefit. In patients with locally advanced and metastatic esophageal cancer—including gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma treated in the KEYNOTE-590 study (NCT03189719, first-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy continued to...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Treatment Discontinuation in Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Undergoing Chemoradiation

Adv Radiat Oncol. 2021 Oct 25;7(1):100836. doi: 10.1016/j.adro.2021.100836. eCollection 2022 Jan-Feb. PURPOSE: Chemoradiation (CRT) is a definitive treatment option for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Despite its effectiveness, CRT is underused, in part owing to concerns of tolerability and the need for integrated multidisciplinary care. We investigated factors associated with and the impact of treatment discontinuation in patients with MIBC treated with CRT.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Increased risk of secondary bladder cancer after radiation therapy for endometrial cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 20;12(1):1032. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-05126-w. To investigate the effect of radiation therapy (RT) after endometrial cancer (EC) diagnosis on the risk of occurring secondary bladder cancer (SBC) as well as on the survival outcome of those patients who suffered with SBC. Data was extracted from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database between 1973 and 2015. Chi-squared test was utilized to compare clinicopathological characteristics among different groups. The Fine and Gray’s competing risk model was utilized to assess cumulative incidence and risk of occurring SBC in EC survivors. The Kaplan-Meier method and the Cox regression model were used for survival analysis. As a result, a total of 108,060 EC patients were included, among which 37,118 (34.3%) patients received RT while others did not. The incidence of SBC was 1.31%, 1.76% and 0.96% among patients who received prior brachytherapy, external-beam radiotherapy (EBRT) and others, respectively. Both of the EBRT (standardized incidence ratio (SIR) = 2.24, 95% CI [1.94-2.58]) and brachytherapy (SIR = 1.76, 95% CI [1.44-2.13]) group had a higher incidence of SBC than the general population in USA. The competing risk analysis demonstrated that receiving EBRT (HR = 1.97, 95% CI [1.64-2.36]) or brachytherapy (HR = 1.46, 95% CI [1.14-1.87]) were all independent risk factors for developing SBC. A survival detriment was only observed in SBC patients who received prior EBRT after EC diagnosis, but not for brachytherapy, when compared with those who did not undergo RT. Additionally, there were no significant survival differences between primary bladder cancer and SBC with or without prior RT history. Patients who underwent RT after EC had an increased risk of developing bladder cancer as secondary primary cancer. The prognosis of these SBC patients varied depending on types of RT that received after EC diagnosis.
CANCER

