Dynamic trading company World Textile Sourcing (WTS) has been sourcing beautiful premium fabrics from Peru for decades, and now it has teamed up with Fuze Biotech to enhance their functionality, longevity and sustainability. Taking technology developed for the medical field to inhibit growth of certain bacteria and pathogens, Fuze has applied this permanent, chemical-free treatment to the fashion industry—literally—to inhibit odor-causing bacteria and mold. This goes beyond the expected sweaty sport or performance garments, and works for anything from fashionable leisurewear and workwear to bedding and footwear. Fuze also inhibits chemicals in detergents that are destructive to susceptible fibers during the washing...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO