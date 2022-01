Battle Royales have been the game-defining genre for many years now. Taking on many forms and waves over time with PUBG is the first break-out battle royale game. Over time, that dominion has been shifted to multiple other developers and titles. Yet, while the war rages on for competitive battle royale games, many are falling by the wayside every day. With more saturation in the market, players start feeling disillusioned with the number of choices available. Over time it has shown through player counts, and unfortunately, Ubisoft has been on the receiving end of it all. Releasing Hyper Scape in 2020 to the genre already so full of other longstanding titles, the move was risky. Less than 2 years since its release, Ubisoft is ending development on Hyper Scape, shutting down servers in a few months.

