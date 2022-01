When it comes to shooting – whether it is recreationally or for competition – there is only so much lead-slinging that can be done on paper before it becomes dull and boring. That is why the growth of steel targets and their inherent, audible PING is so popular and satisfying. You get immediate visual and auditory feedback of a successful hit, and that tiny dopamine hit pushes us to shoot better and continue training. For those reasons, I am always looking for new steel to add to my cadre of metal targets. So, in this AllOutdoor Review we will take a look at the Caldwell AR500 Steel 13″ Octagon Target to see how it fares against various handgun cartridges and gauges of shotgun rounds. Let’s dive in!

3 DAYS AGO