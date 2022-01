Mike McCarthy, as expected, will remain the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. This news was initially reported by CBS Sports on Jan. 17, one day after the team's embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, and confirmed by team exec Stephen Jones not long thereafter. But it was the noncommittal stance by owner Jerry Jones in the days that followed that led some to believe there was a chance the team would make a change, and particularly after news broke of Sean Payton stepping away from the New Orleans Saints.

