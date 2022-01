Someone needs to get these Cincinnati Bengals more ink for all the checkboxes they’re filling. In their first Divisional Round playoff game since the Curse of Bo Jackson began, the Bengals won on the road in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history against the Tennessee Titans. As the weeks go by, this team continues to prove that no stage is too big for them. The stage will only get larger this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to move past them and onto Super Bowl 56.

