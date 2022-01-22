Slow Wine coalition and its ‘environmental sustainability’ goals releases its first U.S. guide

If you do a search across the internet for “No bacon in California,” you will find stories dating back at least a year. And if you search for the most recent stories, you’ll discover those chickens — or piggies — might be coming home to roost. Well, in the case of piggies, they may not be coming home, at least not to California, at all. Because, yes, that appears to be a real thing. They are running out of bacon in California — at least according to an opinion piece penned by Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association and Ronald Fong, president and CEO of the California Grocers Association in The Sacramento Bee — and suppliers are struggling to figure out how they will be able to provide those delicious cuts of meat under a new state law that began on Jan. 1 there.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO