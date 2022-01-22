ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow Wine coalition and its ‘environmental sustainability’ goals releases its first U.S. guide

By Paul Vigna - pennlive.com (TNS)
The acclaimed Italian wine organization, Slow Wine, recently published its 2021 USA Slow Wine Guide, assembled by U.S. editor and journalist, educator and author Deborah Parker Wong and her team of field coordinators. At a time when climate change has never been more evident nor more threatening to winegrowers...

