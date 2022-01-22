Slow Wine coalition and its ‘environmental sustainability’ goals releases its first U.S. guide

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Indonesia paints and coatings industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes PT. Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) with the 2021 Indonesian Paints and Coatings Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company manufactures sustainable bio-derived, water-based, low/zero volatile organic compound (VOC), and lead-free paints and coatings. It adapts existing formulations using locally procured, alternative raw materials without compromising end-product quality and attributes to build agility and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. Mowilex developed a substitute colorant for the imported transparent iron oxide red pigment utilized in its popular wood stain products. Apart from securing supply, this alternative raw material sourcing enables better pricing, product traceability, and quality control. As a result, the company cushioned itself against pandemic-related distribution disruptions and raw material shortages.
