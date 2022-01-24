Man charged with father's murder after fatal shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese in Humble

A suspect was charged with murder Saturday in the shooting death of a 24-year-old father outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble last month, according to court records.

Antoine Daniel Badon, 27, was charged for the Dec. 31, 2021 murder of Calogero Duenes.

According to Amber Uresti, the victim's widow, Duenes was in the parking lot and was walking toward the establishment with their daughter's birthday cake. Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had already gone inside the restaurant.

"I saw him," Uresti said earlier this month. "I saw him walking towards us. I told the lady my husband was on his way. I pointed at him, and the instant I turned around, he came running in through the door and he kept saying, 'I got shot! I got shot!'"

Humble police obtained surveillance video they said showed Duenes' encounter with the shooter, now identified as Badon. Police said Badon drove the wrong way down a row of parking spaces and almost hit Duenes. The video then shows the two exchange words. Moments later, a witness told police they heard three gunshots.

"He picked up his shirt and ran outside," Uresti said. "I ran out after him. My 6-year-old saw him fall on the ground."

Duenes was taken to the hospital where he died.

After learning of Badon's arrest, Uresti told ABC13 on Saturday that she is glad to know the person believed to be responsible for the murder of her husband is behind bars.

"It's still hard, but I am glad he is not in the community right now, and I hope and pray that they don't release him," said Uresti.

According to court records, Badon had a couple of other incidents after the shooting outside Chuck. E. Cheese.

On Jan. 2, court records show Badon used the same gun he shot Duenes with on two other people at a food mart in Humble, according to documents.

Records say Badon hit one of those victims multiple times after pulling up next to them and asking, "You want smoke?"

After looking at surveillance video, Humble police said they confronted Badon at his apartment the following day, but Badon said it was not him in the video.

Then, on Jan. 5, Badon was arrested and charged with assault after hitting one of his family members. That same day, he was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the food mart shooting.

Badon was taken to the Harris County Jail and is expected back in court on Monday at 9 a.m.