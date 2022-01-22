ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance Review: ‘Dual’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would almost be funny if it weren’t so devastingtly depicted by The Art of Self-Defense director Riley Stearns. In Dual, Karen Gillan plays Sarah, a woman who learns she is dying of a rare, terminal illness. Sarah agrees, albeit reluctantly at first, to undergo a cloning procedure that will create...

punchdrunkcritics.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
heyuguys.com

Hatching Review – Sundance 2022

Most people around the world would fail spectacularly if asked to list five Finnish films on the spot. It is a country whose film industry tends too often to get overshadowed by that of its neighbors. To the west, there’s Sweden, a country that gave us Ingar Bergman, Let The Right One In and all those Stieg Larsson Girl with the Never-Ending Sequels films. To the south, we have Poland, a country that gave us not only Janusz Kamiński, but also Krzysztof Kieślowski, a director whose Three Colours trilogy are a rite of passage for prospective film students all over the world. It’s hard to stand out in a crowd when you’re being overlooked by your Scandinavian neighbors. However, sometimes a film comes out that is so interesting and so gripping, that it just refuses to be ignored. Case in point, the 2022 adventure-horror film Hatching.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mission’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Not everything I know about the logistics of Mormon missions comes from the musical The Book of Mormon — but enough of what I know comes from Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s Broadway smash that throughout Tania Anderson’s documentary The Mission, I broke into “I Believe” on more than a few occasions. It happens that The Book of Mormon is actually a good deal more specific about Mormon beliefs and practices than The Mission, which is either going to make you more or less interested in The Mission. The documentary is closer to Boys State with a faint whiff...
bloody-disgusting.com

[Sundance Review] High Concept Sci-fi ‘Dual’ Ponders Existence with Infectious Pitch-Black Humor

Riley Stearns’ follow-up to pitch-black comedy The Art of Self Defense once again puts his knack for off-kilter humor on display. Only this time, the writer/director applies it to a high-concept sci-fi story that uses an end-of-life decision as the starting point. Dual uses deadpan delivery and oddball performances to capture the strangeness of life, especially when faced with death.
heyuguys.com

Resurrection Review – Sundance 2022

When pressing play on a Sundance film you can never be sure what you’re in for. Some films can catch you by surprise with their quality, message, and, unpredictability. Some films can just absolute shock you. Resurrection is one of those movies. Resurrection is a psychological horror/thriller that left...
oneroomwithaview.com

Dual – Sundance 2022 Review

Riley Stearns’ Dual introduces us to a world that is, for all intents and purposes, just like ours, except for one major difference: a cloning service called Replacement. After being diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease, Sarah (Karen Gillan) spends her final days teaching her clone how to live as her once she’s gone, because in this world, the most important thing is making sure that your loved ones don’t have to bother mourning your death.
Collider

‘Dual’ Review: Two Karen Gillans Are Better Than One in the Bleak Riley Stearns’ Comedy | Sundance 2022

Set in the near future, Riley Stearns’ third feature Dual follows Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who emanates loneliness. She seems annoyed when her boyfriend tries to call her while on a trip for work, and she even has nightmares of having to eat alone with her mother. When she wakes up one morning with her sheets covered in blood, it barely registers, just another thing that Sarah now has to deal with.
oneroomwithaview.com

Watcher – Sundance 2022 Review

Chloe Okuno’s Watcher follows Julia (Maika Monroe) who joins her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman), when he relocates to his family’s native Romania for a new job. Unable to speak the language and stuck at home with nothing to fill the time, the feeling that she’s being watched becomes debilitating.
heyuguys.com

Fresh Review – Sundance 2022

In the modern world dating and relationships, and online dating apps, can seem at best a gamble and at worst a round of Russian roulette. Fresh is a film that leans more towards the latter. The film centers around its main heroine Noa, Daisy-Edgar Jones (Normal People, War of the Worlds), a young woman whose disgust for dating is changed by a chance encounter in a grocery store with her would-be prince charming, an awkwardly charming man named Steve (Sebastian Stan). Even by today’s standards, things start to move fast, and it isn’t long before Steve suggests that the couple go out for a reclusive getaway in the wilderness. It isn’t long before Noa begins to suspect that Steve isn’t quite everything and that the wild appetites that he harbors in his heart, may be more than the stomach can handle.
heyuguys.com

Living Review – Sundance 2022

In Akira Kurosawa’s 1982 autobiography (Something Like an Autobiography) his film Ikiru only gets a passing mention in a chapter dealing with the filming of his cinematic masterpiece, Rashomon. Ikiru, which roughly translates as “To Live”, is one of the director’s most loved masterpieces. Roger Ebert himself claimed that he loved the film so much that he would revisit it every five years; each time, becoming more and more empathetic to the plight of Ikiru’s male protagonist (originally played by Takashi Shimura). However, as good as this 1952 classic may be, it is also a film that is more beloved by extreme cinephiles and graduate level film professors than anyone else. After all, who wants to sit through a two hour plus tale dealing with existential musings on the nature of morality and human decency?
Deadline

Sundance Review: Lady Diana Documentary ‘The Princess’

The inner life of Diana Spencer has been imagined effectively in several recent speculative dramas, from TV’s The Crown to Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. Sundance documentary The Princess invites us into her world by tracing the intense interest that followed her engagement to Prince Charles in 1981 — and it’s riveting stuff. British director Ed Perkins (Tell Me Who I Am, Black Sheep) has crafted a story using a mixture of professional and amateur footage, eschewing a traditional narration for a cacophony of unidentified voices discussing Diana. Some are reporters ostensibly stating facts with a noticeable bias. Others are pundits judging and...
theplaylist.net

‘Dual’ Review: Riley Stearns’ Dark, Deadpan Doppelgänger Comedy Is A Misjudged Odd Duck [Sundance]

Sometimes you commit to a decision because it’s the one in your head, the one on the page, and it’s the north star you are aiming for. In filmmaker Riley Stearns‘ latest Sundance picture, the darkly comedic, intentionally strange, and off-kilter doppelgänger film, “Dual,” the intention is to be askew, left of center, and bizarrely funny. Another way to put it is Stearns is trying to make his version of a profoundly idiosyncratic Yorgos Lanthimos movie (“The Lobster” being the apparent parallel), where odd duck people behave eccentrically, performances walk a razor-thin tightrope tone of the unusual and peculiar, dry, deadpan laughs are the order of the day. Unfortunately, Stearns has not quite earned his “Greek Weird Wave” stripes—the Lanthimos’-inspired genre where political, cultural issues are subverted and skewered with oddball comedy—and his decision to commit to a flat, deadpan performance style (even when it’s clearly not working in several scenes) eventually flattens his film.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emergency’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Brotherhood is the most fascinating thematic undercurrent of Emergency, an exciting but uneven feature from Carey Williams (R#J) about roommates caught in a peculiar bind. Adapted from his 2017 short of the same name, the film expands on the original premise of three college seniors, two Black and the other Latino, debating whether to call the police after discovering a drunk white girl passed out on their living room floor. Pulling the anxious trio out of their claustrophobic apartment and throwing them headlong into the chaotic outside world, Williams’ latest project ups the stakes of this meditation on racism in America. Emergency...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Territory’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Focusing on what the filmmakers call “an island of rainforest surrounded by farms,” The Territory is a striking first feature for cinematographer Alex Pritz, as well as a notable collaborative work. Its producers include Darren Aronofsky, and its subjects, the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people of Brazil, helped make the film. The documentary’s title refers to a 7,000-square-mile region in the Brazilian state of Rondônia, sovereign land of the Uru-eu-wau-wau and other Indigenous groups. With a profound connection to the land, animals and rivers, they’ve lived there for generations, but it wasn’t until 1981 that their first contact with the outside world occurred....
heyuguys.com

The Princess Review – Sundance 2022

The life of Princess Diana has been explored heavily in TV and film over the past few years and that is to be understood as we approach the 25th anniversary of her death. When it was announced that there would be a Sundance documentary about the tragic figure one might have assumed they would witness another cliche depiction about the doomed Princess, but director Ed Perkins has discovered a unique format of telling the story of her life in a way so impactful and crushing.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘La Guerra Civil’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Never underestimate the ability of a group of people — whether it’s politics, race or a love of Jedi knights that unites them — to create internal conflict despite their common cause. So it is that La Guerra Civil, about the 1996 bout between legendary boxer Julio César Chávez and rising star Oscar De La Hoya, becomes the tale of a Mexican and Mexican-American fan base who decided that the new kid, despite being raised in a Spanish-speaking Los Angeles home by two Mexican immigrants, wasn’t Mexican enough to take the place of their hero. Telling the story exactly as we’d...
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tantura’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Breaking the silence over a little known and highly debated incident marking the creation of Israel, Alon Schwarz’ eye-opening documentary Tantura revisits events that took place in the coastal Palestinian village during the spring of 1948, when soldiers from the IDF allegedly killed several hundred innocent civilians as they drove them from their homes at the height of the Arab-Israeli War. The killings, whose veracity has been disputed, were first exposed by historian Teddy Katz for a master’s thesis he submitted to Haifa University in 1998, with hundreds of hours of recorded interviews providing background evidence. But as Scharwz’s film reveals,...
