Sundance Review: ‘Dual’

Sometimes you commit to a decision because it’s the one in your head, the one on the page, and it’s the north star you are aiming for. In filmmaker Riley Stearns‘ latest Sundance picture, the darkly comedic, intentionally strange, and off-kilter doppelgänger film, “Dual,” the intention is to be askew, left of center, and bizarrely funny. Another way to put it is Stearns is trying to make his version of a profoundly idiosyncratic Yorgos Lanthimos movie (“The Lobster” being the apparent parallel), where odd duck people behave eccentrically, performances walk a razor-thin tightrope tone of the unusual and peculiar, dry, deadpan laughs are the order of the day. Unfortunately, Stearns has not quite earned his “Greek Weird Wave” stripes—the Lanthimos’-inspired genre where political, cultural issues are subverted and skewered with oddball comedy—and his decision to commit to a flat, deadpan performance style (even when it’s clearly not working in several scenes) eventually flattens his film.
Comments / 0