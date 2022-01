BAKERSFIELD, CA – A win holds the top spot in the Western State-South Conference between the Bakersfield College women's basketball team and the College of the Canyons women's basketball team. Both teams were 4-1 going into Wednesday night's game at the Gil Bishop Sports Center. A fight into the end but only one team would win, double overtime determined both teams' standings. Fifty minutes and the Renegades would come out on top, 78-71. A slow start in the first quarter as both teams struggled offensively. The first point was scored with seven minutes left by a single free throw shot from BC. COC scored their first basket about a minute later taking a short lead. Freshman Kathleen Rodriguez would score two field goals to give Bakersfield a short edge.

