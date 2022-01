Krew fans need not wait any longer to see the Yousaf sisters tear up the stage and the decks. This April, the duo are hitting the road and touring throughout the US and Canada for their “The Body Never Lies” tour in support of their brand new album of the same name. Throughout their career, the name Krewella has become synonymous with hard-hitting and yet emotionally charged music. True to form, the sisters’ new forthcoming album “The Body Never Lies” is a shining example of their signature sound. After releasing singles “Never Been Hurt” with BEAUZ and “No Control” with MADGRRL, the rest of their 10-track return to the top of the EDM pile is dropping March 4th.

