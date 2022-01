NDSU takes the floor after two straight wins when they head to Vermillion to take on USD tonight. The Bison got a last second road win at Oral Roberts on Saturday followed by a blowout win over St Thomas on Tuesday in Fargo. This is the first of two big road contests in South Dakota taking on USD tonight and SDSU on Saturday. USD has won five straight games after an 0-3 conference start including two road games last weekend at St Thomas and Western Illinois. NDSU comes into the game at 13-7 and 5-3 in Summit League play. USD comes into the game at 12-7 and 5-3 in conference play. NDSU is led by Rocky Kreuser at 16.2 points per game and the Coyotes are led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt at 14.7 points per game. This game is set for a 7 PM tipoff in Vermillion.

