ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Chart 577: Los Alamos COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis chart shows the test positivity rate versus date in...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamos, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Coronavirus
Los Alamos, NM
Health
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mexico
CBS News

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final

No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy