ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Woman,child found dead in Port St. Lucie Hotel

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) A woman and child were found dead in a Port St. Lucie Hotel. On 1/22/2022, at approximately 12:13pm, PSLPD responded to 10460 SW Village Pkwy...

www.treasurecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Towneplace Suites#Officers

Comments / 0

Community Policy