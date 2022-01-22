ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

The Reigning King

dailypostathenian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven, a humble servant of the Most High, to the saints dwelling at Athens. Grace and Peace from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Brothers and sisters, I thank my God and savior Jesus Christ, who called me into His blessed service and made me a partaker of His...

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailypostathenian.com

Successful Living: Tithing is part of the curse

Dear Reader, in case you’ve missed it, I started writing about finances and Biblical financial prosperity at the beginning of the year. It will take me a few weeks to work my way through the various aspects of “how to handle money.”. While each column addresses a standalone...
ATHENS, TN
dailypostathenian.com

When faith is finished!

“But before faith came, we were kept under guard by the law, kept for the faith which would afterward be revealed. Therefore the law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after faith has come, we are no longer under a tutor. For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” (Galatians 3:29 (NKJV))
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
dailypostathenian.com

Sunday School Lesson

Justice, Judges and Priests Deuteronomy 16:18-20; 17:8-13 I. Judges and Officers (Deuteronomy 16:18-20) These verses are closely connected in subject with the following chapter (Deuteronomy 17) and introduce certain directions for the administration of justice and the carrying on of the civil government of the people in Canaan. During the lifetime of Moses, he himself, especially inspired and guided by God, was sufficient, with the aid of the subordinate judges (compare Exodus 18:13ff), for the duties in question. But now that Moses was to be withdrawn, and the people would soon be scattered up and down the land of Canaan, regular and permanent provision must be made for civil and social order and good government. (Barnes Notes on the Bible)
ATHENS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Athens, TN
The Independent

Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children's lives.Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: “Parents who see that their...
RELIGION
Radar Online.com

Cheryl Hines Told To Divorce Robert F. Kennedy Jr As Backlash Grow

Cheryl Hines is continuing to be trashed despite attempting to distance herself from her husband Robert F. Kennedy over his recent Anne Frank remarks — and many are questioning why she hasn't filed for divorce. On Tuesday, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress finally issued a statement directly addressing RFK...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

600 candles lit to remember victims of the Holocaust and other genocides

Faith leaders have gathered to light candles and remember all the victims of genocide ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.Six hundred candles were lit during the event at York Minster’s Chapter House, forming the Star of David to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, as well as the millions killed in subsequent genocides in Cambodia Rwanda Bosnia and Darfur.The Minster event began with a Choral Evening service attended by representatives from York’s Jewish and other faith communities.The Reverend Canon Maggie McLean, York Minster’s Canon Missioner, said: “The international theme for the 2022 commemoration is ‘One Day’...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
dailypostathenian.com

Community Billboard

Mars Hill Presbyterian Church: has a supply of crutches, a wheelchair, a rollator, and a walker and other medical items that are available to be borrowed. Call the church office at 423-734-1403 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more information. McMahan Calvary Cemetery: located in Athens...
ATHENS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy