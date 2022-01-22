The Reigning King

Justice, Judges and Priests Deuteronomy 16:18-20; 17:8-13 I. Judges and Officers (Deuteronomy 16:18-20) These verses are closely connected in subject with the following chapter (Deuteronomy 17) and introduce certain directions for the administration of justice and the carrying on of the civil government of the people in Canaan. During the lifetime of Moses, he himself, especially inspired and guided by God, was sufficient, with the aid of the subordinate judges (compare Exodus 18:13ff), for the duties in question. But now that Moses was to be withdrawn, and the people would soon be scattered up and down the land of Canaan, regular and permanent provision must be made for civil and social order and good government. (Barnes Notes on the Bible)
