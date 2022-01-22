ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Successful Living: Tithing is part of the curse

Dear Reader, in case you’ve missed it, I started writing about finances and Biblical financial prosperity at the beginning of the year. It will take me a few weeks to work my way through the various aspects of “how to handle money.”. While each column addresses a...

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 79)A living sacrifice

Undergoing a tragedy, such as the death of a loved one from COVID, seems to be prevalent in the last 20 months. Death is a difficult emotional and heart-wrenching situation under any circumstances. Yet people are forced (for lack of a better term) to continue to move forward. There are so many tragic conditions, it is sometimes hard to keep up. For the past couple of weeks, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, pastor of Corinthian Baptist Church, has been sharing information on how his church is being utilized as a haven for those in need of rapid COVID testing.
When faith is finished!

“But before faith came, we were kept under guard by the law, kept for the faith which would afterward be revealed. Therefore the law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after faith has come, we are no longer under a tutor. For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” (Galatians 3:29 (NKJV))
Sunday School Lesson

Justice, Judges and Priests Deuteronomy 16:18-20; 17:8-13 I. Judges and Officers (Deuteronomy 16:18-20) These verses are closely connected in subject with the following chapter (Deuteronomy 17) and introduce certain directions for the administration of justice and the carrying on of the civil government of the people in Canaan. During the lifetime of Moses, he himself, especially inspired and guided by God, was sufficient, with the aid of the subordinate judges (compare Exodus 18:13ff), for the duties in question. But now that Moses was to be withdrawn, and the people would soon be scattered up and down the land of Canaan, regular and permanent provision must be made for civil and social order and good government. (Barnes Notes on the Bible)
The Reigning King

Steven, a humble servant of the Most High, to the saints dwelling at Athens. Grace and Peace from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Brothers and sisters, I thank my God and savior Jesus Christ, who called me into His blessed service and made me a partaker of His grace, who also poured Himself out like a drink offering for your sakes, that you also may inherit everlasting life through His death upon the cross. Blessed be His name forever!
'Tithing is an Old Testament principle'

This is the argument folks want to present when they are opposed to tithing, “It’s an Old Testament thing.”. When they say that, the first thing I think is they’re just looking for an excuse to keep their money. It’s as if they didn’t realize, God doesn’t...
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure

The unexpected death of a friend and colleague to COVID-19 in January 2021 led me to start researching how American death rituals were transforming during the pandemic. My friend was Hindu, and while watching his funeral on Zoom, I witnessed the significant transformations that had to be made to the traditional rituals to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the spring and summer of 2021, I conducted over 70 hours of oral history interviews with people involved in the medical and funerary professions, as well as grieving families and those who worked closely with them, including grief counselors, hospice workers and even...
The Independent

Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children's lives.Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: “Parents who see that their...
The Independent

Pope's right knee ligament inflamed, curbing mobility

Pope Francis said Wednesday he is suffering from an inflamed ligament in his right knee that makes walking and going up and down stairs painful. Francis told his weekly general audience that he had been informed that the inflammation usually only afflicts older people. “I don’t know why it happened to me,” the 85-year-old pope quipped, drawing applause from the crowd. Francis, who has long suffered from sciatica nerve pain that makes him walk with a pronounced limp, cited the new knee pain in explaining why he wouldn’t go down the steps of the Vatican audience hall to greet...
Deadline for Golden Anniversary section coming soon

The deadline is approaching for inclusion in The Daily Post-Athenian’s Golden Anniversary Club. The annual special section publishes each February and celebrates successful longterm marriages in the community. “It’s quite an accomplishment to celebrate 50 years of marriage and we at The Daily Post-Athenian are very proud to showcase...
CBS Chicago

Walgreens Expressions Challenge Provides Creative Outlet For Teens To Cope With COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Expressions Challenge aims to use creativity and art to help teens cope. The nationwide competition put on by Walgreens features art of all kinds by teens struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic – with a focus on difficult and serious subjects such as mental health, suicide, anxiety, cyberbullying, and the pandemic itself. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra spoke with three of the Chicago winners. Ivie Aiwuyo created a video about the overuse of technology by teens – and frankly, by all of us. “I wanted to ensure that people didn’t forget about the world outside of technology, and that you...
lansingcitypulse.com

Sarab Kamoo portays the lives of nine women in '9 Parts of Desire'

Tuesday to Friday, Noon to 6 p.m. Proof of full vaccination and photo ID is required for admittance. Masks are required in the theater. “It is an honor to tell the stories of these women,” Sarab Kamoo said. “They have lived with me for years and I am sure they will continue to do so years from now.”
