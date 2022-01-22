2022 NFL Mock Draft: Analyst has 8 former Big Ten stars being first-round picks

Ryan Tannehill is a great veteran quarterback. The former Miami Dolphins and now Tennessee Titans signal-caller has been instrumental in the comeback of the Titans to the playoffs. He spent seven years in Miami, before being traded to Tennessee, where he immediately won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Of course, Tannehill could not do it all alone. Thankfully for him, he has much support at home, coming from his wife, Lauren Tannehill. The pair have had a steady relationship for upwards of 13 years now, capped by two children. In this piece, we will take a deep dive into the life of the significant other of Tannehill. Ladies and gentlemen, Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill.

