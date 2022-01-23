ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Evans in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Evans has put together 74 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 114 times, and puts up 60.9 yards per game.
  • Evans has been the target of 15.6% (114 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
  • Evans (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Evans is averaging 94 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Rams, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Evans has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Evans picked up 117 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Evans has recorded 253 receiving yards (84.3 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 24 targets during his last three games.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

