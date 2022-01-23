Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Leonard Fournette in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams.

There will be player prop bets available for Leonard Fournette before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 812 yards on 180 carries (47.8 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

He also averages 26.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 69 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 385 times this season, and he's taken 180 of those attempts (46.8%).

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three career matchups against the Rams, Fournette averaged 51.7 rushing yards per game, 3.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette, in three matchups versus the Rams, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 103.2 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this season).

Recent Performances

Fournette did not record a rush attempt in the NFC Wild Card round versus the Eagles.

In his last three games, Fournette has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

