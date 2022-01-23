ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTSov_0dtEFAxw00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rob Gronkowski in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during overtime at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Before Rob Gronkowski hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The NFC Divisional round will see Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has grabbed 55 passes (on 89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 12.2% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
  • Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Gronkowski has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Rams, 9.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gronkowski, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Gronkowski picked up 31 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Gronkowski's 26 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 283 yards (94.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#Nbc#Nfc Divisional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy