Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rob Gronkowski in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams.

Before Rob Gronkowski hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The NFC Divisional round will see Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has grabbed 55 passes (on 89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 12.2% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.

Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Gronkowski has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Rams, 9.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gronkowski, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Gronkowski picked up 31 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Gronkowski's 26 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 283 yards (94.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

