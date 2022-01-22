ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Neil Simon’s ‘The Dinner Party’ serves delicious fun at Vienna Theatre Company

By Terry Byrne
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering he was married five times — twice to the same woman — American playwright Neil Simon knew a thing or two about marriage. For argument’s sake, let’s say he knew even more about divorce. Conceived in the winter of his career as an experiment...

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mostmetro.com

Dayton Dinner Theater features fun group viewing of “The Wizard of Oz”

Dayton Dinner Theater features The Wizard of Oz! See the classic that transcends time and place on the big screen in a fun group, interactive setting at The Brightside Music & Event Venue. Enjoy Chef-inspired themed food, desserts, and cocktails from Brock Masterson. Before the movie, we have live-themed music...
DAYTON, OH
dailyutahchronicle.com

Mark H. Dold on the ‘Eerie Parallels’ from the Premiere of Talbot’s ‘The Messenger’ at Pioneer Theatre Company

Jeff Talbot’s “The Messenger” had its world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company on Jan. 14, and the play showcased the eerie yet comprehensible parallels between an epidemic that began in Norway in 1882 and the COVID-19 pandemic. The production features a company of talented individuals capable of invoking empathetic responses from the audience. Among those performers is Mark H. Dold, whom I had the pleasure of interviewing this past week.
THEATER & DANCE
The Oakland Press

‘Hairspray’ goes on fun, and fresh, at the Fisher Theatre

“Hairspray” deals with plenty of heavy (literally, in some cases) social issues, but after 20 years the multi award-winning musical adaptation of John Waters’ 1988 film keeps a smile on your face that even a shot of Ultra Clutch can’t blast away. While Waters’ comedy had a...
MOVIES
365thingsinhouston.com

Classical Theatre Company presents R.U.R. at the DeLuxe Theater

Classical Theatre Company stages a production of the Czech play, R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots), Karel Čapek. It explores the nature of life as the characters in the play have created robots—in fact, the play is credited with inventing the word “robot”—to perform their labor for them. The story follows the human characters and their relationship with their fabricated servants as it changes over the course of several decades.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Broadway, VA
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

‘Spamalot’ at Toby’s Dinner Theatre is silly and stupid and hilarious

It is said that dying is easy and comedy is hard. That may be true, but I am pleased to report that the talented and game cast of Monty Python’s Spamalot, running at Toby’s Dinner Theatre of Columbia through March 20, makes comedy look effortless and dying very funny. Adapted “lovingly” from the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail with book and lyrics by original Python member Eric Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez, Spamalot, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2005, is a parody of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Don’t worry, familiarity with the film or even the story of King Arthur is not required.
COLUMBIA, MD
saltlakemagazine.com

Review: ‘The Messenger’ at Pioneer Theatre Company

During a climactic scene of The Messenger, a world premiere now at Pioneer Theatre Company, my friend leaned over to me and whispered “this is like if doomscrolling were a play.” To our internet-addled brains, by this point the play only registered as TMI—too many opinions, too many people yelling, too many serious issues to pay attention to all at once.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Alan Rickman
WJLA

Experience the timeless tunes of Simon and Garfunkel this weekend at National Theatre

7NewsDC — From "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," to "Homeward Bound," the music of Simon and Garfunkel has been a soundtrack for our lives for more than 50 years. Now you can see their incredible story play out across three shows this weekend at DC's National Theatre. Actor Taylor Bloom, who plays the role of Paul Simon, discussed the show and the impact of Simon and Garfunkel's music.
THEATER & DANCE
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Would you like a break from the pandemic? A chance to leave the house and enjoy a night out? Say no more, nudge, nudge, wink, wink. Toby’s Dinner Theatre has just the medicine to cure you—”Monty Python’s Spamalot,” a raucous, musical based on the 1975 film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” From the masterful comedic mind of Eric Idle, the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they search for the Holy Grail is recreated in a clever spoof, resulting in a whimsical, side-splitting good time. The fun starts as you enter Toby’s unique venue. Welcoming you are the actors who act as hosts, wait staff, bus people, and also serve up improv comedy. This breaks the literal ice, walking in from freezing temperatures, as you are warmed with merriment, mirth, and mead. The stage is theatre in the round which enhances the experience and offers a new perspective, with the audience participating in the frivolity.
COLUMBIA, MD
Deadline

‘The Nutty Professor’ And ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus’ Set For Regional Stage Musical Adaptations

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-coming return of the musical based on Jerry Lewis’ The Nutty Professor, and a new musical adaptation of the Richard Dreyfuss 1995 film Mr. Holland’s Opus, will receive major regional theater stagings this year, with Maine’s nationally recognized Ogunquit Playhouse announcing the productions for its 2022 season. This summer’s staging of The Nutty Professor, based on Lewis’ 1963 comedy, with music by Marvin Hamlisch and book and lyrics by Rupert Holmes, will be the first production of the musical since a planned Broadway-bound Nashville world premiere directed by Lewis himself was scuttled 10 years ago with the death of...
OGUNQUIT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dinner Parties#The Dinner Party#American#Vienna Theatre Company#Parisian
brownwoodnews.com

The Ark hosting 25th Annual Mystery Dinner Theatre Feb. 19

Join The ARK Shelter for it 25th Annual Mystery Dinner Theatre, Chaos in the Casino, on 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the National Guard Armory. Have a scary good time with a night full of fun and mystery. Enjoy a night out with dinner catered by Diamond R, a live and silent auction, and a play all for a great cause. Tickets are only $60 each. Want to bring your organization or business? We offer different table packages to accommodate your specific needs. You can visit www.arkshelter.org /event-page for more information or give us a call at (325) 643-2699. Dine, play, drink but beware things are not what they seem.
PERFORMING ARTS
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

What a night in NYC with ‘John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy’ at Feinstein’s/54 Below

He’s got the voice, the personality, and the look, together with a sincere passion for the songs he sings and a true appreciation for his audiences, and that all adds up to a fabulous night at Feinstein’s/54 Below with Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy. His long-awaited concert and return to NYC, which had been postponed nearly two years by the pandemic, had adoring fans clapping, singing along, and smiling behind their masks (but you could read it in their eyes and attitudes) to his self-curated set list of eighteen vintage favorites from the ‘50s and ‘60s, which he performed to perfection with his signature vocal mastery and emotional expressiveness. It was an evening that was well worth the wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

A revealing séance in spit&vigor’s ‘Ectoplasm’ at Off-Broadway’s The Players

It’s 1912, and guests at an intimate dinner party, including a world-famous magician, have gathered for a private séance. Will the otherworldly exploration reveal secrets of life and death, or debunk the illusions of mediums and spiritualism? Find out in the world premiere of Ectoplasm, written and directed by Sara Fellini and presented by the self-described “makeshift, skin-of-your-teeth, ad hoc” spit&vigor theatre company, in residence at Off-Broadway’s The Players Theatre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
broadstreetreview.com

Arden Theatre Company presents Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire

As the harsh light of day disrupts her reverie in A Streetcar Named Desire, Blanche DuBois expresses her operating salvo: “I don’t want realism—I want magic!” At its best, Tennessee Williams’s eternally beguiling, haunting study of kinship and cruelty in New Orleans overflows with both. The Arden Theatre Company’s long-delayed staging, on the other hand, offers neither.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy