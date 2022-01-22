Neil Simon’s ‘The Dinner Party’ serves delicious fun at Vienna Theatre Company

Would you like a break from the pandemic? A chance to leave the house and enjoy a night out? Say no more, nudge, nudge, wink, wink. Toby’s Dinner Theatre has just the medicine to cure you—”Monty Python’s Spamalot,” a raucous, musical based on the 1975 film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” From the masterful comedic mind of Eric Idle, the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they search for the Holy Grail is recreated in a clever spoof, resulting in a whimsical, side-splitting good time. The fun starts as you enter Toby’s unique venue. Welcoming you are the actors who act as hosts, wait staff, bus people, and also serve up improv comedy. This breaks the literal ice, walking in from freezing temperatures, as you are warmed with merriment, mirth, and mead. The stage is theatre in the round which enhances the experience and offers a new perspective, with the audience participating in the frivolity.

COLUMBIA, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO