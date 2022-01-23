ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) rolls out to throw a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on NBC. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,886 passing yards this season (287.4 per game) and has a 67.2% completion percentage (404-of-601), throwing 41 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Stafford averages 185.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Buccaneers, 97.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford has two multi-TD games over those outings against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers are giving up 255.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Stafford went 13-for-17 (76.5 percent) for 202 yards, throwing two touchdowns .
  • Stafford tacked on six carries for 22 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Stafford has 749 passing yards (249.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 71.4% of his throws and recording seven touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's tacked on 21 rushing yards on seven carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
