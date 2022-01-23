ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Higbee in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is brought down after a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Higbee has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. Higbee's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Higbee has caught 61 passes on 85 targets for 560 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (85 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Higbee is averaging 25 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 18.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • In four matchups, Higbee has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.
  • This week Higbee will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round, Higbee totaled 46 yards on three receptions (four targets).
  • Higbee has 15 catches on 21 targets for 170 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

