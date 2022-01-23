ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tom Brady in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tom Brady, who takes to the field at 3:00 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brady has passed for 5,316 yards while completing 67.5% of his throws (485-of-719), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (312.7 yards per game).
  • He has added 81 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 120 of his 719 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In four matchups against the Rams, Brady averaged 294.8 passing yards per game, 5.3 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Rams, with multiple TDs against them one time.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Brady will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Brady threw for yards while completing 78.4 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.
  • Brady has 1,007 passing yards (335.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 74.2% of his throws and recording eight touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

