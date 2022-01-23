ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xELoi_0dtEESZZ00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cooper Kupp in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kupp has reeled in 145 passes for a team-best 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times and averages 114.5 yards per game.
  • Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Kupp is averaging 120.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 22.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (98.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Buccaneers, Kupp has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Kupp caught five passes for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Kupp has hauled in 274 yards (on 18 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Minnesota Vikings#U S Bank Stadium#Nbc#Nfc Divisional#Tampa Bay Kupp#Buccaneers Kupp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy