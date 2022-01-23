Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cooper Kupp in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has reeled in 145 passes for a team-best 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times and averages 114.5 yards per game.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Kupp is averaging 120.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 22.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (98.5).

In three matchups versus the Buccaneers, Kupp has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Kupp caught five passes for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Kupp has hauled in 274 yards (on 18 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

