Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Van Jefferson in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) in front of Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson (34) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Van Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has 802 receiving yards on 50 receptions (89 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Jefferson has averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 16.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Jefferson picked up 41 yards on one reception (averaging 41 yards per grab).

Jefferson's seven catches over his last three outings have yielded 135 yards (45.0 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive