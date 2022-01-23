ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pofNE_0dtEEPvO00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Van Jefferson in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) in front of Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson (34) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Van Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on NBC. The NFC Divisional round will see Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has 802 receiving yards on 50 receptions (89 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Jefferson has averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 16.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Jefferson picked up 41 yards on one reception (averaging 41 yards per grab).
  • Jefferson's seven catches over his last three outings have yielded 135 yards (45.0 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nbc#Nfc Divisional
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy