Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Allen in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Allen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Allen's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (409-of-646) while throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Allen has attempted 123 of his 646 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Allen's 241.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Chiefs are 41.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In each of those games against the Chiefs, Allen threw multiple TDs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Allen completed 84.0 percent of his passes for 308 yards, while tossing five touchdowns.

He tacked on six carries for 66 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry .

Allen has racked up 667 passing yards (222.3 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage this year (56-of-96) while throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 26 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive