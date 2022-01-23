ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IY0JI_0dtEENPA00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kelce has 92 catches on 134 targets for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 66.2 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 134 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 19.9% of the target share.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 0.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kelce, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • This week Kelce will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills have given up 12 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Kelce racked up five catches for 108 yards (21.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Kelce has totaled 167 receiving yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Chargers#Cbs#Afc Divisional#Geha Field#Buffalo Against The Bills
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy