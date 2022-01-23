Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 92 catches on 134 targets for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 66.2 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 134 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 19.9% of the target share.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 0.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have given up 12 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Kelce racked up five catches for 108 yards (21.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kelce has totaled 167 receiving yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

