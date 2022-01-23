Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Hill's Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 catches on 159 targets, with a team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Hill has averaged 74 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Bills, 4.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills.

This week Hill will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have given up 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Hill racked up five catches for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Hill has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 99 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

