Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Gabriel Davis and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Davis' Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis' stat line reveals 35 catches for 549 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 32.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 63 times.

So far this season, 9.6% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.

Davis (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Davis' 7.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Chiefs are 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups with the Chiefs, Davis has not had a touchdown catch.

The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Davis picked up 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Davis has grabbed eight passes (on 20 targets) for 120 yards (40.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Davis' Buffalo Teammates