ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdVBr_0dtEEGE500

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Stefon Diggs in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) reacts with offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) after catching a pass for a first down during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Diggs has been targeted 164 times and has 103 catches, leading the Bills with 1,225 yards (72.1 ypg) while also scoring 10 touchdowns this season.
  • Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Diggs has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Chiefs, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs are conceding 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Diggs picked up 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per catch).
  • Diggs has chipped in with 193 yards on 17 grabs and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and put up 64.3 receiving yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

What Patrick Mahomes Told Josh Allen After Bills-Chiefs Thriller

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen traded shot for shot in a legendary shootout Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs quarterback expects many more memorable battles against the Bills signal-caller in the years to come. Mahomes went out of his way to track down Allen after throwing the game-winning touchdown...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New England Patriots#Gillette Stadium#Cbs#Geha Field#Afc Divisional#Stefon Diggs Prop#Kansas City Diggs
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Has A Warning For Aaron Rodgers

For the second year in a row, Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers is unclear. After getting knocked out of the playoffs very early, the reigning MVP of the league could legitimately ask for a trade this offseason. While there’s no indication as to what Rodgers will...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Names Aaron Rodgers’ Best Place To Win

Former Packers great Brett Favre weighed-in on where Aaron Rodgers best landing spot is to win big. And if you ask Favre, he doesn’t have to travel far. It’s standing right in front of him. “[Aaron Rodgers] best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy