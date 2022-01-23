Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Stefon Diggs in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) reacts with offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) after catching a pass for a first down during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has been targeted 164 times and has 103 catches, leading the Bills with 1,225 yards (72.1 ypg) while also scoring 10 touchdowns this season.

Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Diggs has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Chiefs, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs are conceding 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Diggs picked up 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per catch).

Diggs has chipped in with 193 yards on 17 grabs and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and put up 64.3 receiving yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive