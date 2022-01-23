ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devin Singletary in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Devin Singletary ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Singletary's Buffalo Bills hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Singletary has ran for a team-leading 870 yards on 188 attempts (51.2 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 40 catches for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 461 times this season, and he's carried 188 of those attempts (40.8%).
  • The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his three career matchups against the Chiefs, Singletary averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game, 37.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Chiefs Singletary has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Chiefs give up 117.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, Singletary rushed 16 times for 81 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He racked up 13 yards on three catches.
  • Over his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 279 yards (93.0 per game) on 58 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He has added five catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

