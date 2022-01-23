Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dawson Knox for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round will see Knox's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's stat line this year shows 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 34.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 71 times.
- Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- Knox (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his three matchups against the Chiefs, Knox's 53 receiving yards average is 11.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- In three matchups with the Chiefs, Knox has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, Knox totaled 89 yards on five receptions (five targets) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Knox has 138 receiving yards on eight catches (12 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 46.0 yards per game.
