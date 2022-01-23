Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dawson Knox for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round will see Knox's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's stat line this year shows 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 34.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 71 times.

Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

Knox (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his three matchups against the Chiefs, Knox's 53 receiving yards average is 11.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

In three matchups with the Chiefs, Knox has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, Knox totaled 89 yards on five receptions (five targets) while scoring two touchdowns.

Knox has 138 receiving yards on eight catches (12 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates